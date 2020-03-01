Stocks & shares ISA transfer rules

What types of ISA can I transfer?

You can transfer a cash ISA or an existing stocks & shares ISA to us.

Make sure you do this using our online ISA transfer process – if you choose to withdraw and transfer the cash yourself, you may lose the tax benefits.

How can I transfer a cash ISA to stocks and shares ISA?

Simply follow these steps:

Open a new ISA with us Log in to your online account and start your transfer online We’ll take it from there – providing regular updates along the way

How to transfer an existing stocks & shares ISA

To switch your stocks & shares ISA to us:

Open a new ISA with us Start the online transfer process by logging in to your account We’ll keep you updated on progress with your transfer

Transferring shares into a stocks & shares ISA

You can transfer existing shares directly into an ISA. The process is known as Bed and ISA.

If you have an existing trading account with us, the process is very simple:

Log in and click ‘Cash & transfers’ followed by ‘Bed and ISA’ Select your accounts and complete the form We’ll take care of transferring your investments

Find out more about Bed & ISA

What transfer costs should I be aware of?

It’s free to transfer an ISA to interactive investor. Your existing provider may charge an exit fee when you leave, so check this before you start.

Even if you do pay an exit fee, our low monthly fee of £9.99 could still leave you considerably better off in the long run. That’s because our fee doesn’t grow with your investments – unlike providers who charge a percentage.

Can I transfer part of my ISA?

If you are transferring this year’s ISA, you must transfer all of it.

However, you can transfer part of a previous year’s ISA savings into your new ISA.

When using the online transfer form, you must select ‘Previous Years Only’ transfer. You can only subscribe to one Stocks and Shares ISA in the same tax year.

How does a transfer affect my ISA allowance?

Your ISA allowance won’t be affected. You can pay £20,000 into a stocks & shares ISA each tax year, even if you’ve already made contributions with another provider.

For example, if you have paid £15,000 into this year’s ISA with your previous provider, you can top up an extra £5,000.

How long does the ISA transfer take?

Usually, the transfer takes up to 4 weeks for cash transfers and 6 weeks for stock transfers. It may take longer if there are delays from your current provider.

As a member of TISA Exchange Limited (TEX), we are able to transfer investments between providers electronically. If your existing provider is not a member, we will need you to send us a transfer form, which can take longer.

Your transfer may also be delayed if you choose to alter your investments during the transfer.