Transfer an ISA

Transfer to a Stocks & Shares ISA

Switch to the ii ISA and make the most of your money

A straightforward transfer for simpler investing. Switch to a low-cost Stocks & Shares ISA that can help you save more of your money.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Transfer your ISA to something nicer

An ISA transfer should be simple, smooth and straightforward. With ii, it is

 

Let us know what you want to transfer, and we’ll take care of everything. Make your investments go further with our award-winning platform and a low, flat monthly fee. No hassle and no juggling multiple platforms.

 

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Save time

With all your investments under one roof, you can save time by managing your money on a single platform.



Transferring your ISA lets you cut down on admin. It centralises your investments and gives you more time to focus on your future.

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Make more of your money

You might benefit from transferring your ISA if you’re looking to save on costs.



By transferring, you can consolidate your costs into a simple, flat fee. It means the more your money grows, the further it could go.

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Take more control

With a Stocks & Shares ISA, you have the freedom to choose how to invest your money.

You can access a range of opportunities. You can invest in everything from shares to funds, ETFs, bonds, investment trusts and more.

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.

Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.

£150 of free trades
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Transfer and keep your ISA allowance

Transferring an existing ISA doesn’t affect your annual ISA allowance.



Whether you’re moving a Cash ISA or a Stocks & Shares ISA, you won’t use up any of your £20,000 annual limit. And to make it even better, transferring to ii is free. Existing provider fees may apply.

Transfer your SAYE shares to an ISA

Take full advantage of your annual allowance by transferring your Save As You Earn scheme to a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA.

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Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. Count on a simple, transparent and convenient cost every month.

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Choose from a wide choice of investments

You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with our selection of Quick-start Funds, getting started is easy.

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Lean on our UK-based support

Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.

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Why Chris transferred his ISA to ii

“Transferring to ii was very easy. Their Customer Support team was always in contact and gave me a clear visual timeline of the switch. That’s why I’m with ii.

Chris appreciated the human touch of our transfer process. Hear why he’s joined over 500,000 investors taking greater control of their money with ii.

How to transfer your ISA

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If you don't already have an account with ii, you'll need to open an ISA to start your transfer. Don’t worry, it only takes 10 minutes.

You can kick-off your transfer while opening your account. If you want to transfer later, that works too – just log in and start the transfer process at any time.

Sit back and relax. We’ll work with your current provider(s) to move your money to ii. You’ll get regular updates as the transfer progresses.

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Want your investments taken care of for you?

Invest your money without investing your time.



The ii Stocks & Shares ISA also offers a Managed ISA option. It’s got all the tax-free benefits you’d expect, but our experts choose the investments for you.

Your ISA investment options

Transfer your ISA and jump into one of the widest choices of investments in the market.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other global markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest range of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

ISA transfer FAQ

Transferring a Stocks & Shares ISA to ii is simple. Just let us know that you want to transfer an existing ISA and we’ll handle the rest. We’ll work with your old provider to transfer your funds and will keep you updated throughout the process. 

 

It’s important that you keep your current ISA open. If you close your account, you lose the tax-efficient status, and it will count against your annual ISA allowance.



In most cases, you can transfer all your investments to ii as we offer a wide range of options. However, it’s possible that your investments are not available on our platform. If so, you may have to sell the investments and transfer as cash.

Yes. It's easy to transfer a Cash ISA to a Stocks & Shares ISA.

 

If you've made contributions to your Cash ISA within the current tax year (6 April to 5 April the following year), you can choose to move some or all of it.

 

It’s free to transfer an ISA to ii. However, your existing provider may charge an exit fee when you leave, so check this before you start.

Transfers typically take up to 4 weeks for cash transfers and 6 weeks when transferring investments. Though this can take longer if there are delays from your current provider.

 

To make it as smooth as possible, we take care of the whole process and keep you up to date with any progress.

There is no limit to how many ISAs you can transfer in a year. 

 

If you have multiple ISAs with different providers, you can consolidate them all into one ii Stocks & Shares ISA. This could allow you to better manage your investments and give you greater control of your finances.

Transferring shares into a Stocks & Shares ISA is known as “Bed and ISA”. 

 

We’ll take care of transferring over any shares to your ISA. It means selling and rebuying your shares, but we handle that and you only pay trading fees on the repurchase – not the sale. Read our Bed and ISA guide to find out more.



We can transfer most investments into your ii ISA. In the event that your investments are not available on our platform, you can:

  • Sell these investments and transfer as cash 
  • Convert your assets to another class (if possible) 
  • Leave these investments with your existing provider

You can search for available investments on the following pages: 

Yes, you can do a partial ISA transfer as long as both ISA providers support this option.

There are some golden rules when transferring your ISA:

  • Don’t close your current ISA when you want to transfer
  • You can’t transfer ISAs to another person
  • Check for any closing fees with your current provider

 For a more thorough breakdown, be sure to check out this guide about ISA transfer rules.

Learn more about Stocks & Shares ISAs

Transferring a Cash ISA to a Stocks & Shares ISA

ISA transfer rules explained 

A guide to Bed and ISA

Cash ISA vs Stocks & Shares ISA

Don’t just take our word for it...

We know that transferring your ISA means putting your trust in us. So don’t just take our word for it: In 2026, ii took home Boring Money’s Best Buy ISA and Value for Money awards.



And when you transfer, just know that you’ll be taken care of by our top-rated, dedicated support team.

Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2026, Boring Money Value for Money 2026
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Transfer to ii today

Transfer to an ISA that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.