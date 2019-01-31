Security hub
Stay up to date with latest security advice and find out more about how we keep your account as safe as possible.
Scam alert: Trading scams using social media and WhatsApp are on the rise. Find out how to keep you and your money safe.
Security enhancements
With ii, you can be assured that your data and accounts are secure. We are always looking at ways we can be at the forefront of security for our customers, which is why we have introduced some new features designed to give your finances and data even better protection.
We have led the way in the investment platform arena by following the approach of banks in implementing two-factor authentication at login.
For more information on security at ii, details on how your money is protected and tips on how you can improve your own personal online security, please see our Security Policy.
ii is ISO 27001 certified
ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised security standard that shows ii have robust, independently audited processes to keep your information safe, manage risks, and continuously improve how we protect customer data.
You can verify our certification on The British Standards Institution website
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.