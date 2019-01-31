Security hub 

Security enhancements

With ii, you can be assured that your data and accounts are secure. We are always looking at ways we can be at the forefront of security for our customers, which is why we have introduced some new features designed to give your finances and data even better protection.

We have led the way in the investment platform arena by following the approach of banks in implementing two-factor authentication at login.

For more information on security at ii, details on how your money is protected and tips on how you can improve your own personal online security, please see our Security Policy.