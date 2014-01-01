Security hub
Stay up-to-date with upcoming security changes, including any actions you will need to take.
Our security hub is designed to keep you up to date, giving you easy access to Frequently Asked Questions and information to help you stay safe.
Stay safe online
Be aware of the different types of potential fraudulent attacks. We have a range of top tips to help you stay safe online.
Security enhancements
With ii, you can be assured that your data and accounts are secure. We are always looking at ways we can be at the forefront of security for our customers, which is why we have introduced some new features designed to give your finances and data even better protection.
This will see us lead the way in the investment platform arena by following the approach of banks in implementing two-factor authentication at login.
What is two-factor authentication?
Two-factor authentication introduces the “something you have” element to your login journey along with “something you know”, such as your user ID and password.
The “something you have” at ii will be a one-time code sent to your registered mobile phone. If you don’t have a valid mobile number, we will be contacting you to get an up-to-date mobile number we can use for this process in the coming weeks.
By adding the requirement of “something you have” to your login process, we add an extra layer of security to your accounts, making it much harder for cyber criminals to carry out fraud.
Why we need your mobile number and email address
To have full access to the ii platform, you must have an up to date unique email address as well as a mobile number registered on your account. The email address you have on your account should only be accessed by you.
Without these details, you could lose digital access and find it more difficult to carry out day-to-day transactions or make changes to your account.
What other security changes are you making?
There are some other enhancements we will be introducing, including:
- an increased minimum criteria for passwords
- advanced anomaly detection on customer accounts, which is monitored 24/7
For more information on security at ii, details on how your money is protected and tips on how you can improve your own personal online security, please visit our Security Policy pages.
Update your contact details
Ensuring your contact details are up-to-date is a great way to stay on top of account security.
Link your accounts
If you have more than one individual account, you can link them together to save time and money.