Investing guides

Learn to invest
Investing guides
Investment glossary
Videos and podcasts
Lunchtime Live
Investing for beginners
Jargon busters
Finance for kids
Don't be shy, ask ii
Research and reports
Quick-start Funds
interactive investor (ii) Index
Active vs passive investing
Tax hub

Learn to invest

Want to learn more about the world of investing? Our guides can help you.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Investing for beginners

More beginner guides

Jargon busters

More jargon busters

Videos & podcasts

View all
What is a stocks and shares ISA?

Video
What is a Stocks & Shares ISA?

Watch
What is a SIPP?

Video
What is a SIPP?

Watch
ISA vs SIPP

Video
ISA vs SIPP: which is best?

Watch
How to invest podcast

Podcast
Podcast: what is a SIPP?

Listen

Income Fundamentals series

Discover Kyle Caldwell's tutorials to learn more about how to invest.

How to find the best strategy for you

Video

Income funds: how to find the best strategy for you

Watch
Fund ideas for income investors who don’t know where to start

Video

Fund ideas for income investors who don’t know where to start

Watch
Three golden rules to become a better fund investor

Video

Three golden rules to become a better fund investor

Watch
How to earn £1,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Video
How to earn £1,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Watch
How to earn £5,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Video
How to earn £5,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Watch
How to earn £10,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Video
How to earn £10,000 a year from funds and investment trusts

Watch


No question is a stupid one, so whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii. Find out more

Don't be shy, ask ii

Useful articles

View all

10 things to know about preparing for divorce in England and Wales

about 3 years agoFaith Glasgow

10 things to know about saving and investing for a baby

about 3 years agoNina Kelly

Three tips to invest for university costs

over 3 years agoAlice Guy

What you need to know about investing in commodities

over 3 years agoAlice Guy

Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000

over 3 years agoFaith Glasgow

How to save and invest for a wedding

almost 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

Top 10 jobs for pensions

almost 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

How to invest...for an early retirement

almost 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

How to invest for…buying your first home

almost 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

Top 10 things you need to know about holding cash versus investing

5 months agoFaith Glasgow

The great investment strategies: special situations

almost 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

How to invest…to pay for long-term care

almost 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

Top 10 things you need to know about your state pension

about 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

The great investment strategies: momentum investing

about 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

The great investment strategies: the greatest value investor ever

about 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

The great investment strategies: value investing

about 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

The great investment strategies: income investing

about 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

The great investment strategies: growth investing

about 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

Squid Game: grisly lessons in how to manage your money well

about 4 years agoKatie Binns

How to invest…to pay your child’s private school fees

about 4 years agoAlex Sebastian

Millennial money: top pension tip, hot investing themes and a share mistake

over 4 years agoNina Kelly

Six investing myths busted!

over 4 years agoHarriet Meyer

Pensions versus ISAs: a beginner’s guide

over 4 years agoFaith Glasgow

Six things you must do before buying any share

over 4 years agoJulian Hofmann

Why reading charts can help you become a better investor

about 5 years agoNicole Elliott

Company fundraisings: what you need to know

over 5 years agoGraeme Evans

Oil for beginners: why oil prices move up and down

over 5 years agoLee Wild

The single most important concept for every investor

over 5 years agoRebecca O'Keeffe

Investment trusts: an A to Z for beginner investors

over 5 years agoNina Kelly

Eight practical things investors of all ages can do when stock markets fall

over 5 years agoMoira O'Neill

ESG investing: a checklist for beginner investors

over 5 years agoNina Kelly

Three good reasons why stock market investors must look beyond the UK

almost 7 years agoRodney Hobson

What is the best strategy when investing cash?

about 6 years agoDamien Fahy
31 August

10 things to know about preparing for divorce in England and Wales

By Faith Glasgow
24 August

10 things to know about saving and investing for a baby

By Nina Kelly
10 June

Three tips to invest for university costs

By Alice Guy
8 June

What you need to know about investing in commodities

By Alice Guy
23 February

Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000

By Faith Glasgow
9 February

How to save and invest for a wedding

By Faith Glasgow
28 January

Top 10 jobs for pensions

By Faith Glasgow
3 February

How to invest...for an early retirement

By Faith Glasgow
8 December

How to invest for…buying your first home

By Faith Glasgow
1 June

Top 10 things you need to know about holding cash versus investing

By Faith Glasgow
17 November

The great investment strategies: special situations

By Julian Hofmann
16 November

How to invest…to pay for long-term care

By Faith Glasgow
8 November

Top 10 things you need to know about your state pension

By Faith Glasgow
10 November

The great investment strategies: momentum investing

By Julian Hofmann
3 November

The great investment strategies: the greatest value investor ever

By Julian Hofmann
27 October

The great investment strategies: value investing

By Julian Hofmann
20 October

The great investment strategies: income investing

By Julian Hofmann
13 October

The great investment strategies: growth investing

By Julian Hofmann
13 October

Squid Game: grisly lessons in how to manage your money well

By Katie Binns
31 August

How to invest…to pay your child’s private school fees

By Alex Sebastian
2 July

Millennial money: top pension tip, hot investing themes and a share mistake

By Nina Kelly
11 June

Six investing myths busted!

By Harriet Meyer
23 February

Pensions versus ISAs: a beginner’s guide

By Faith Glasgow
22 March

Six things you must do before buying any share

By Julian Hofmann
14 September

Why reading charts can help you become a better investor

By Nicole Elliott
3 June

Company fundraisings: what you need to know

By Graeme Evans
21 April

Oil for beginners: why oil prices move up and down

By Lee Wild
18 March

The single most important concept for every investor

By Rebecca O'Keeffe
17 March

Investment trusts: an A to Z for beginner investors

By Nina Kelly
16 March

Eight practical things investors of all ages can do when stock markets fall

By Moira O'Neill
26 February

ESG investing: a checklist for beginner investors

By Nina Kelly
5 December

Three good reasons why stock market investors must look beyond the UK

By Rodney Hobson
12 November

What is the best strategy when investing cash?

By Damien Fahy

Quick-start Funds

An easy way to get started. Our experts have selected six low-cost funds to help you invest and grow your money.

Find out more

Keep your finger on the pulse with our free daily newsletters

The markets move fast. You can move faster. Stay ahead of the curve with the latest and most relevant news with impartial content from our award-winning experts straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free
Sign up to our free newsletter