Make your investments easier to manage by transferring them to interactive investor

Why transfer to us?
Simple, fair & clear charging
Easy access with just one login to remember
Investments all in one place

We help hundreds of customers every week with their transfers and we have improved our processes over the years to make it easier for you.”

Ravi Grewal, Head of Transfers, interactive investor

Moving your account to ii is a simple choice

Make your portfolio easier to manage by having all your investments under one roof. You'll be choosing clear, low-cost fees and all the tools you need to get you started. Our pricing is fixed so you'll always know what you're paying.

Dedicated support team

Our team is on-hand to ensure that your transfer is as fast and efficient as possible. We will not charge you for electronic transfers in, although you should check whether your existing provider levies any transfer charges before transferring.

What can you transfer? 

  • Stocks and Shares ISAs
  • Cash ISAs
  • Pensions (find out more)
  • Shares
  • Investment Trusts
  • Unit Trusts

 

SIPP cashback - Transfer your pensions to us and you could get between £100 and £4,000 cashback. Terms apply.

How to transfer

Transferring to us means you can take advantage of our straightforward pricing for all your investments. You can also track and monitor them all in one place.

1
Open an account

If you don't already have an account with ii, then you can open a Trading, ISA or SIPP to start your transfer. It only takes a few minutes to complete. 

2
Start your transfer online

Our online transfer process aims to make it quick and easy to submit your request. 

3
We'll take it from there

We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.

Got an interactive investor account and ready to start a transfer?

Simply log in to your account whenever you are ready and visit the 'transfers' section to start the process.

The best choice for value 

Our charges are simple, fair and clear. The more you invest, the more our fair flat fees make sense. 

  • Choose a Service Plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
  • Receive benefits including trading credits and discounted trading commissions depending on your Plan
  • £0.99 for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services. 

No hidden exit fees  - We believe that with our flat fee pricing, you will want to stay with us. So we're happy to cover the costs of transferring stock to another provider if your needs should change and you choose to leave us.

The Langcat research

Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.

Important information: Once your transfer has been initiated you will be "out of the market" and unable to sell existing investments or invest any cash balance until received into your new account. This may work either to your advantage or disadvantage. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or whether transferring your assets is the right course of action you should speak to suitably qualified financial adviser.

* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; •  A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.