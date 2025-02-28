Transfer to ii

Transfer to ii

Join the thousands of people making the switch to ii

Switch to a platform already trusted by over 500,000 investors. Bring all your investments under one roof with a low, flat monthly fee. Save more of your money for your future.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.

Special Offers

Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.

Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.

How to transfer your investments to ii

Transferring your investments to ii is free, and we make it as straightforward and seamless for you as possible. Get started in three simple steps – just make sure you have your existing account details to hand.

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Open your account

If you don’t already have an account with ii, open one that suits your investing needs. Opening an account should only take 10 minutes.

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Start your transfer

You can start your transfer while opening an account. Or, you can log in and transfer at any time. You can complete the process easily online.

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Leave the rest to us

Rest easy while we work with your current provider to complete your transfer. Your dedicated ii case handler will keep you updated along the way.

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Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fees means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. Count on a simple, transparent and convenient cost every month.

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Access a wide range of investments

You’ll have access to one of the widest choice of investments on the market. Experienced and beginner investors alike will be able to find something to suit their investing style.

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Lean on our UK-based support

You can reach out to our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts. 

Even more reasons to transfer to ii

Find out why ii is a five-time Which? Recommended SIPP Provider Our Investors' Chronicle 5-star Platform and Editor's Choice awards add even more reasons to make the switch.

Investors Chronicle and 5 Which Recommended Provider Awards
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Transfer your SAYE shares to an ISA

Take full advantage of your annual allowance by transferring your Save As You Earn scheme to a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA.

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See how ii works

Experience our easy-to-use platform for yourself. Get a clear idea of what your ii account will look like. And see our simple money management tools in action.

More 5-star reviews than two of the biggest investment platforms - combined

See why over 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years. We’ve been supporting investors just like you since 1995.

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Choose an account and start your transfer

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Transfer and invest in one of the widest ranges of options on the market. Or leave the investing to the experts with the ii Managed ISA.

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Invest in your dream retirement with ii - a five-time Which? Recommended Self-invested Personal Pension (SIPP) Provider. Combine your pensions into one growing pot. It’s pension peace of mind. 

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Trading Account

Transfer and start investing in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. Save on FX fees by holding foreign currency right in your account. 

What to check before transferring your pension

A SIPP is for those wanting to make their own investment decisions when saving for retirement.

As investment values can go down as well as up, the amount you retire with could be worth less than you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028).

Before transferring your pension

Check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you won't lose any valuable benefits, such as:

  • Guaranteed annuity rates
  • Lower protected pension age
  • Matching employer contributions

This communication isn’t a personal recommendation. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Transfer FAQs

Before you start your transfer, there are a few things to think about first. We’ve made this checklist for you to make sure you’ve considered everything you need to before you switch:

  •  Are there any exit fees with your current provider?
  •  Do you have any benefits with your current provider?
  •  Are you happy to be out of the market while transferring?
  •  Will you have to sell and/or repurchase any investments?

If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, contact your current provider to find out if they can do that for you. Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on any changes to your investments.

If you’re ever unsure about the transfer process, we recommend seeking advice from an independent financial adviser.

ISA transfers typically take up to 4 weeks for cash transfers, and up to 6 weeks when moving across investments.

Transferring your pension as a cash payment to the ii SIPP usually takes 2 to 6 weeks to complete. Transferring in existing investments can take longer - typically 8 to 12 weeks.

Please note these timescales are a guide. Your transfer time can depend on your portfolio and how quickly your current provider works with us. During busier periods, your transfer may take longer.

If you’re transferring a defined benefit pension, a Small Self-Administered Scheme (SSAS) pension or an overseas pension scheme, the process can take even longer.

Regardless of what you transfer to ii, you’ll always have a case handler to keep you up to date with any progress.

You can transfer a number of accounts and investment types to ii, including: 

Yes. If you have various investment accounts, ISAs or pensions, it’s possible to move them all across to us. If you’re transferring multiple accounts at the same time, our team will help you manage the process.

Yes – transferring accounts without selling your investments is known as an ‘in specie’ transfer. For example, you could transfer an ISA to us and the investments in your ISA would simply move across to the ii platform.



This type of transfer avoids having to sell any investments and repurchase them after your transfer.



Please note there is an exception: you won’t be able to transfer any investments that we don’t offer at ii. They will have to be sold first and transferred as cash. To check whether we offer a particular investment, you can search our shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs pages for more information.

To transfer shares from a ‘Save As You Earn’ (SAYE) or a 'Share Incentive Plan’ (SIP) scheme, you'll need to open an ii ISA.



Transfers of employer share plans directly into an ISA must be made within 90 days of the exercise of the SAYE option or release from the SIP.



Your employee scheme, broker, or registrar must initiate the transfer request via the online portal. 



Please request a Letter of Appropriation (LOA) from the scheme provider confirming your details and information relating to your holding and its release date from the scheme. 



If you want more information about this transfer process, you can find a more detailed explanation in our Save As You Earn hub.

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Transfer to ii today

Take control of your investing with an account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.