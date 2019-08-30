Transfer to us
Transfer to us
Make your investments easier to manage by transferring them to interactive investor
“We help hundreds of customers every week with their transfers and we have improved our processes over the years to make it easier for you.”
Ravi Grewal, Head of Transfers, interactive investor
Moving your account to ii is a simple choice
Make your portfolio easier to manage by having all your investments under one roof. You'll be choosing clear, low-cost fees and all the tools you need to get you started. Our pricing is fixed so you'll always know what you're paying.
Dedicated support team
Our team is on-hand to ensure that your transfer is as fast and efficient as possible. We will not charge you for electronic transfers in, although you should check whether your existing provider levies any transfer charges before transferring.
What can you transfer?
- Stocks and Shares ISAs
- Cash ISAs
- Pensions (find out more)
- Shares
- Investment Trusts
- Unit Trusts
SIPP cashback - Transfer your pensions to us and you could get between £100 and £4,000 cashback. Terms apply.
Transferring to us means you can take advantage of our straightforward pricing for all your investments. You can also track and monitor them all in one place.
Our online transfer process aims to make it quick and easy to submit your request.
We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.
Got an interactive investor account and ready to start a transfer?
Simply log in to your account whenever you are ready and visit the 'transfers' section to start the process.
The best choice for value
Our charges are simple, fair and clear. The more you invest, the more our fair flat fees make sense.
- Choose a Service Plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
- Receive benefits including trading credits and discounted trading commissions depending on your Plan
- £0.99 for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services.
No hidden exit fees - We believe that with our flat fee pricing, you will want to stay with us. So we're happy to cover the costs of transferring stock to another provider if your needs should change and you choose to leave us.
Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.