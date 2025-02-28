Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
A Stocks & Shares ISA, also known as an Investment ISA, is a tax-free way to save for your future.
This type of ISA excels in the choice it offers. You can choose to invest your money in a wide range of shares, funds, bonds and more.
The ii ISA also includes access to our Managed ISA, where you let us handle your investments for you. So whether you want to invest yourself, leave it to our experts or a mix of both, it’s all available from just £5.99 a month.
A Stocks & Shares ISA lets you shield your money from tax.
When selling stocks, you won't pay any Capital Gains Tax on your profits. You also won't pay tax on UK dividends or income earned on bonds. To learn more, we have a collection of some key ISA tax benefits.
A Stocks & Shares ISA lets you choose where to invest your money.
You’ll have access to a huge variety of investments. Choose from a range of shares, funds, ETFs, bonds, investment trusts and more. Our impartial insights can give you some direction if you're unsure what to choose.
A Stocks & Shares ISA is suited to long-term investing.
There’s no limit to how much your investments can grow. This depends on your choice and how they perform, but you won’t have an interest rate restricting you. And you always have the flexibility to sell and reinvest.
Unlike percentage-based fees charged by many ISA providers, with ii you will always pay a low, flat fee. This can add up to real cost savings as your wealth grows.
Start on our Core plan at £5.99 a month and upgrade when you want access to a wider range of benefits - or when your portfolio grows above £100,000.
It’s a transparent, cost-effective way to invest tax-efficiently for your future.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.
Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.
Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly fee.
Open your ISA in as little as 10 minutes. With a range of plans available, there’s something to suit your financial needs. All for a simple fee – find out how our pricing can make a difference.
Don’t worry: you won’t be charged until you deposit your money and start using your ISA.
Put your £20,000 annual ISA allowance to work. Choose from a wide range of UK and international options. Or leave it to our experts with our Managed ISA.
Rest easy knowing that your ISA protects any growth from tax. There’s no fixed term, so you can withdraw your money when you need to, fitting flexibly around your life.
Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.
You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees.
Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.
The ii ISA provides a range of options to suit any investor. From individual shares to ready-made funds, we’ve got you covered.
“I’ve been really happy with ii’s ISA fees. They were the predominant reason I changed. It was just obvious. That’s why I’m with ii.”
Nick chose the ii ISA so he could rely on a simple, predictable flat fee. Hear why he joined over 500,000 investors taking greater control of their financial future with ii.
A Stocks & Shares ISA is an investment account that lets you invest in a wide range of stocks, funds, bonds, ETFs and investment trusts.
Once you open your Stocks & Shares ISA, simply add money and choose where to invest it. Or leave it to us if you open a Managed ISA.
There are two ways to invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA:
There’s a maximum amount you can contribute to a Stocks & Shares ISA in any given tax year: £20,000.
Remember, this allowance includes all types of ISA. So if you have a Cash ISA as well, this also counts towards your £20,000 annual ISA allowance. You do not have to use all your allowance, but it doesn’t carry over to the next year.
The ISA rules changed on 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). However, you can still only contribute up to your £20,000 ISA allowance each year, across all ISAs.
Yes, you can have a Cash ISA and a Stocks & Shares ISA at the same time. You can also contribute to both within the same tax year – though your £20,000 annual ISA allowance covers both accounts.
Yes, you can withdraw your money from the ii ISA at any time. However, this does not renew your annual contribution allowance. Once you've paid into the ii ISA, that part of your allowance has been used.
Read more about adding and withdrawing money from a Stocks & Shares ISA.
There’s no limit to how much you can put into a Stocks & Shares ISA in a month. The £20,000 allowance is an annual limit only. So if you want to use all £20,000 as soon as the allowance resets on 6 April, you can do just that.