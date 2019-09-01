Stocks & Shares ISA

Why invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA carries all the benefits of a cash ISA, including any interest made being tax-free - although, unlike a cash ISA, your capital is at risk.

It also gives you the added benefit that any capital gains you make will also be tax-free, while dividends are not subject to UK income tax (dividends on international stocks may be subject to withholding tax).

Plus, you have the freedom to choose your own investments. As interest rates are currently low, this gives you the possibility of higher returns if your investment choices are successful.

