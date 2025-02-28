Stocks and Shares ISA

Stocks & Shares ISA

Your ISA. Your way.

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with an award-winning ii Stocks & Shares ISA. Whether you take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you - or a mix of both - it's all available for a low, flat monthly fee.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

What is a Stocks & Shares ISA?

What is a Stocks & Shares ISA?

A Stocks & Shares ISA, also known as an Investment ISA, is a tax-free way to save for your future. 

This type of ISA excels in the choice it offers. You can choose to invest your money in a wide range of shares, funds, bonds and more. 

The ii ISA also includes access to our Managed ISA, where you let us handle your investments for you. So whether you want to invest yourself, leave it to our experts or a mix of both, it’s all available from just £5.99 a month.

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Tax-free investing

A Stocks & Shares ISA lets you shield your money from tax.

When selling stocks, you won't pay any Capital Gains Tax on your profits. You also won't pay tax on UK dividends or income earned on bonds. To learn more, we have a collection of some key ISA tax benefits

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More options and control

A Stocks & Shares ISA lets you choose where to invest your money.

You’ll have access to a huge variety of investments. Choose from a range of shares, funds, ETFs, bonds, investment trusts and more. Our impartial insights can give you some direction if you're unsure what to choose.

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Long-term, higher returns

A Stocks & Shares ISA is suited to long-term investing.

There’s no limit to how much your investments can grow. This depends on your choice and how they perform, but you won’t have an interest rate restricting you. And you always have the flexibility to sell and reinvest.

Simple and transparent ISA charges

Unlike percentage-based fees charged by many ISA providers, with ii you will always pay a low, flat fee. This can add up to real cost savings as your wealth grows. 

Start on our Core plan at £5.99 a month and upgrade when you want access to a wider range of benefits - or when your portfolio grows above £100,000.

It’s a transparent, cost-effective way to invest tax-efficiently for your future.

Get started from £5.99 a month

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.

Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.

£150 of free trades
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Transfer your ISA for investment peace of mind

Transferring to ii is simple, smooth and straightforward. Even better, it’s free to move your ISA to ii.

You’ll have the support of one of our case handlers, who’ll guide you through the process from start to finish.

How do you want to invest?

Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly fee.

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Do it myself

A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.

Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds, bonds and trusts.

And while you manage your investments yourself, our expert insights are always there if you need them.

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Do it for me

Sit back and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.

We’ll match you to an investment portfolio that reflects the risk level you’re comfortable with.

Then our experts will look after your investments for you – so you can rest easy knowing your money is managed.

How to open a Stocks & Shares ISA

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Open your ISA in as little as 10 minutes. With a range of plans available, there’s something to suit your financial needs. All for a simple fee – find out how our pricing can make a difference.

Don’t worry: you won’t be charged until you deposit your money and start using your ISA.

Put your £20,000 annual ISA allowance to work. Choose from a wide range of UK and international options. Or leave it to our experts with our Managed ISA.

Rest easy knowing that your ISA protects any growth from tax. There’s no fixed term, so you can withdraw your money when you need to, fitting flexibly around your life.

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Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.

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Take control of your financial future

You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees. 

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Lean on our UK-based support

Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.

Don’t just take our word for it...

We know you want to make the most of your money. And you want a provider you can trust to help you do just that.

That’s why we’re proud to have took home Boring Money’s Best Buy ISA and Value for Money awards.

Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2026, Boring Money Value for Money 2026
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A wide choice of investments for your ISA

The ii ISA provides a range of options to suit any investor. From individual shares to ready-made funds, we’ve got you covered.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other global markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest range of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

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Why Nick switched to the ii ISA

“I’ve been really happy with ii’s ISA fees. They were the predominant reason I changed. It was just obvious. That’s why I’m with ii.

Nick chose the ii ISA so he could rely on a simple, predictable flat fee. Hear why he joined over 500,000 investors taking greater control of their financial future with ii.

Stocks & Shares ISA FAQs

A Stocks & Shares ISA is an investment account that lets you invest in a wide range of stocks, funds, bonds, ETFs and investment trusts.

Once you open your Stocks & Shares ISA, simply add money and choose where to invest it. Or leave it to us if you open a Managed ISA.

There are two ways to invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA:

  • Contribute a lump sum: if you have spare cash, or want to maximise your tax-free allowance, then topping up your ISA means you can stash your money away for a rainy day.
  • Drip-feed your money: free regular investing lets you build your portfolio from as little as £25 a month - with no trading fees. You don’t need a lump sum and you don’t have to time the markets. All you do is choose what you want to invest in, decide how much to contribute every month and we automatically buy it for you.

There’s a maximum amount you can contribute to a Stocks & Shares ISA in any given tax year: £20,000

Remember, this allowance includes all types of ISA. So if you have a Cash ISA as well, this also counts towards your £20,000 annual ISA allowance. You do not have to use all your allowance, but it doesn’t carry over to the next year.

The ISA rules changed on 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). However, you can still only contribute up to your £20,000 ISA allowance each year, across all ISAs. 

Yes, you can have a Cash ISA and a Stocks & Shares ISA at the same time. You can also contribute to both within the same tax year – though your £20,000 annual ISA allowance covers both accounts. 

Yes, you can withdraw your money from the ii ISA at any time. However, this does not renew your annual contribution allowance. Once you've paid into the ii ISA, that part of your allowance has been used.

Read more about adding and withdrawing money from a Stocks & Shares ISA.

There’s no limit to how much you can put into a Stocks & Shares ISA in a month. The £20,000 allowance is an annual limit only. So if you want to use all £20,000 as soon as the allowance resets on 6 April, you can do just that. 

Learn more about Stocks & Shares ISAs

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Cash ISA vs Stocks & Shares ISA

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Start investing today

Take control of your investing with an ISA that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.