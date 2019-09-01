Stocks & Shares ISA
A tax-efficient way to invest. Get started today for only £9.99 a month.
Our great value Stocks and Shares ISA makes the most of your savings until you know you need them.
An award-winning Stocks and Shares ISA
Whether you are opening your first Stocks and Shares ISA or want to transfer an ISA to us, our award-winning Stocks and Shares ISA is a great, tax-efficient choice to make the most of this year's £20,000 allowance.
Our Stocks and Shares ISA puts you in control of your investments, and gives you access to more than 40,000 UK and global stocks.
Learn from the best
We generate impartial, market-leading intelligence daily to help you make confident investment decisions.
Be better
off
Our fair flat fees mean you get to keep more of your money and achieve your goals sooner.
Money for nothing
Get one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading, regular investing or dividend reinvestment.
Supported and secure
You are in safe hands with our award-winning support team, and full FSCS protection.
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
A tax-free savings account where you choose where your money is invested. You can invest up to £20,000 a year, in one ISA or a mixture of different ISAs.
Why invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA carries all the benefits of a cash ISA, including any interest made being tax-free - although, unlike a cash ISA, your capital is at risk.
It also gives you the added benefit that any capital gains you make will also be tax-free, while dividends are not subject to UK income tax (dividends on international stocks may be subject to withholding tax).
Plus, you have the freedom to choose your own investments. As interest rates are currently low, this gives you the possibility of higher returns if your investment choices are successful.
Get started today for only £9.99 a month.
Stocks and Shares ISA fees and charges
- A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month. Our charges stay the same as your investment grows, giving you better value in the long term.
- 1 free trade per month. We give you back £7.99 credit every month to buy or sell any investment.**
- Commission rates: only £7.99 for all UK and US trades. £0.99 for regular investing and dividend reinvestment.
- Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 a month admin fee).
Why open an ii Stocks and Shares ISA?
- Our fair flat fees can save you up to £30,000 compared to our competitors, helping you achieve your goals sooner*.
- Award-winning articles and news from our independent experts, to help you make better investment decisions.
- Take the hassle out of building your portfolio with our Regular Investing service, where you can invest monthly amounts into funds or shares (from £25 per month).
- Vote on issues affecting your investments with our shareholder voting and information service.
Choosing investments for your ISA with ii
We offer the widest choice of investments in the market, but we also understand you might want a little help in choosing your investments. Our award-winning investment experts provide ideas and inspiration for your ISA with ready-made portfolios and rigorously selected fund recommendations.
Quick start funds
Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
ii Super 60
A range of quality options for your portfolio, selected by our impartial experts.
ii ACE 30
The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.
New to interactive investor?
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and National Insurance number to hand.
Already an ii customer?
Simply log in to apply. Your new Stocks & Shares ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.