What are new issues and IPOs?

New issues are investments made available to the public before they trade on the open (secondary) market. They are typically introduced by companies to raise capital to expand their business, pay down debt, or finance other corporate activities.

Most often new issues appear as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) or Retail Bonds. An IPO is launched where an established company's shares are admitted to an exchange, such as the London Stock Exchanges main market for listed securities, for the first time. A retail bond is launched when a company is looking to raise extra capital by borrowing cash from the investor at a fixed rate for a set period.