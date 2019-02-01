Home >

What are new issues and IPOs?

New issues are investments made available to the public before they trade on the open (secondary) market. They are typically introduced by companies to raise capital to expand their business, pay down debt, or finance other corporate activities.

Most often new issues appear as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) or Retail Bonds. An IPO is launched where an established company's shares are admitted to an exchange, such as the London Stock Exchanges main market for listed securities, for the first time. A retail bond is launched when a company is looking to raise extra capital by borrowing cash from the investor at a fixed rate for a set period.

Why invest in IPOs and new issues with ii?

Investing in IPOs carries a high degree of risk. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment please seek Financial Advice. You are not guaranteed to make a profit, the value of your investments can go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money you invest. Any notification of an IPO on our website is not an endorsement of the issue, nor is it solicitation for interest in the issue. Investment in the Company should not be regarded as short-term in nature. You should consider carefully all of the information set out in the Prospectus, including all the risks attached to investing in the Company before you apply.
News and analysis

19 September

Airbnb IPO: Our view and a guide to buying the shares

Should you buy Airbnb shares when they eventually float on the stock exchange?

by Graeme Evans

26 July

Vodafone rockets 8% amid IPO excitement

It's been a long time coming, but Vodafone has a market-friendly strategy to underpin a recovery.

by Richard Hunter

22 May

Trainline IPO: Worth buying a ticket?

There are very few IPOs lined up in London, so when one comes along they attract lots of attention.

by Graeme Evans

13 May

Uber: An analyst's view post IPO

After a tough start for Uber, our chartist studies the most likely outcome for the stock price.

by Alistair Strang

3 May

AIM IPOs: These four top stocks have doubled

UK IPOs are rare now, but our AIM market analyst has found one that's up 325%! Find out who it is here.

by Andrew Hore

9 April

IPO activity is hotting up

US tech firms are listing like crazy. Now London has got involved. Here are the companies to watch.

by Graeme Evans

3 April

Nine of the biggest IPOs ever: Are they still a 'buy'?

Our international columnist and author studies IPO performance over 20 years and which are still a buy.

by Rodney Hobson

3 April

IPO tactics: Can you make a killing investing in IPOs?

With IPOs grabbing headlines, Graeme Evans explains how retail investors can play the new issues market.

by Graeme Evans

