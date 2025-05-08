Invest in shares, bond and fund launches before they are available on the open market.
New issues are investments made available to the public before they trade on the open (secondary) market. They are typically introduced by companies to raise capital to expand their business, pay down debt, or finance other corporate activities.
Most often new issues appear as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) or Retail Bonds. An IPO is launched where an established company's shares are admitted to an exchange, such as the London Stock Exchanges main market for listed securities, for the first time. A retail bond is launched when a company is looking to raise extra capital by borrowing cash from the investor at a fixed rate for a set period.
Please note offers may close early without prior notice.
Applications open until 2:30pm on Thursday, 13 August 2026
Applications open until 2:30pm on Thursday, 13 August 2026
Please remember, investing in IPOs carries a high degree of risk. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment please seek Financial Advice. You are not guaranteed to make a profit, the value of your investments can go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money you invest. Any notification of an IPO on our website is not an endorsement of the issue, nor is it solicitation for interest in the issue. Investment in the Company should not be regarded as short-term in nature. You should consider carefully all of the information set out in the Offer documents, including all the risks attached to investing in the Company before you apply.
You can take part in IPOs with an ii Trading Account, ISA, Junior ISA or Personal Pension (SIPP) - although each IPO is different and might not always be available in every account type.
For an international IPO you'll need to complete this form before you make your first trade as this will allow you see live prices on international shares. We’ll ask you to complete the agreements the first time you search for an international share.
Before you can buy US-listed shares with ii, you need to have completed a W-8BEN form. In most cases you can do this online logging in. You don't need to do this if you are only investing in a SIPP.
|Name
|IPO date
|Issue price (£)
|Share price 31/07/26 (£)
|Gain/loss since IPO
|Coastal Africa Group Ltd (LSE:CAGL)
|10/06/2026
|1.61
|2.00
|24.2%
|Meridian Mining (LSE:MNO)
|01/05/2026
|0.92
|0.80
|-13.0%
|Rift Helium (LSE:RIFT)
|22/04/2026
|0.10
|0.07
|-30.0%
|Halo Minerals (LSE:HALO)
|30/03/2026
|0.18
|0.09
|-47.5%
|iFOREX Financial Trading Holdings Ltd (LSE:IFRX)
|25/02/2026
|1.95
|1.85
|-5.1%
Source: Morningstar data as at close of business 31 July 2026. The data above only includes companies that have listed on the UK stock market in the past six months.
Prices, information, data, analyses and opinions provided by Morningstar © 2025 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) include the proprietary information of Morningstar and its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as specifically authorised; (3) do not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided solely for informational purposes; (5) are not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (6) may be drawn from data published on various dates. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses related to the Information or its use. Please verify all of the Information before using it and don’t make any investment decision except upon the advice of a professional financial adviser. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The value and income derived from investments may go down as well as up.
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Retail bonds are another form of ‘new issue’ where companies look to raise extra capital by borrowing from the investor at a fixed rate for a set period.
Similar to other IPOs, investment trusts and funds will come to the market from time to time and through their prospectus highlight their investment strategy and income proposition.