Trading account
Invest for a better future with our award-winning everyday investing and trading account. Start today for only £9.99 a month.
open an account transfer to us
Over 40,000 UK and global stocks to choose from across 17 stock exchanges. Invest directly in shares, ETFs, funds, investment trusts and more.
Reduce your FX costs by managing your money in up to nine currencies across the word's leading exchanges, including US Dollars, Euros and Sterling.
Buy and sell investments, check your portfolio and fund your account anytime with our iOS and Android apps.
A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month. Our charges stay the same as your investment grows, giving you better value in the long term.
One free trade per month. We give you back £7.99 credit every month to buy or sell any investment.
Commission rates: Only £7.99 for all UK and US trades. 99p for regular investing and dividend reinvestment.
Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 a month admin fee).
A great value trading account
Our flexible account that allows you to buy, sell and hold your investments in one secure platform.
We are the second largest platform in the UK with the widest choice of investment options in the market. With access to expert independent ideas and analysis, you'll have all the tools you need to be a confident investor.
Open a Trading Account
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address details, your debit card details and your National Insurance number to hand.
Already an ii customer?
Simply log in to apply. Your new Trading Account will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.