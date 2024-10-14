Investing with ii

Investing with ii

Find out about the suite of features and benefits available with ii. Whether you’re just getting started or are well on your way with your investment journey, we have something for everyone.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

What you can invest in with ii

Invest in an expansive range of options, from individual shares to ready-made funds. There’s something for all kinds of investors.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other global markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest range of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

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Helping investors since 1995

We’ve been supporting investors just like you for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and wealth of features are built on decades of experience.

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One of the widest ranges of investments

You’ll have access to one of the largest ranges of shares, funds, ETFs and bonds on the market. Join over 500,000 investors who trust us with their investments.

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Impartial insights from our experts

Whether you’re looking for inspiration or want to build your investment knowledge, our award-winning team has you covered. Make the most of our tips and market insights.

Award-winning options for all kinds of investors

As Boring Money’s Best Buy ISA and a five-time Which? Recommended SIPP Provider, there are plenty of reasons to invest with ii. And if you ever have any questions, our trusted, UK-based Customer Services team is happy to help.

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Broaden your horizons with international investing

With direct access to 17 global markets, you can expand your investment options beyond the UK. Diversify your portfolio with a mix of US and international shares - or with internationally focused funds, ETFs and investment trusts.

Not sure where to begin?

If you’re looking to start your investment journey with ii, take a look at these. From Quick-start Funds to get you going, to top tips for beginners and experienced investors alike, we have you covered.

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Quick-start Funds

Jump into investing quickly and easily. With six low-cost funds selected by our experts, our Quick-start Funds are a simple way to get started.

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Highly Rated Funds

The Highly rated funds tool is a selection of funds, investment trusts and ETFs that hold strong analyst ratings from our Data provider, Morningstar.

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Trading tips and ideas

Find some inspiration from our latest insights and top performers. Whether you’re seeking growth, income or both, this is a great place to start.

Keep up to date with our ii newsletter

The markets move fast. You can move faster. Keep your finger on the pulse of the industry with impartial, expert content from our award-winning journalists.

Make the most of your money

If you’re looking for ways to make your money go further, we have some great features you can take advantage of. From free regular investing to setting up custom orders, you have plenty of ways to build your portfolio around you.

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Free regular investing

Invest monthly and pay no trading fees. Start from as little as £25 a month and build your future at your own speed. 

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Dividend reinvestment

Automatically reinvest your dividend payments for just 99p and watch your investments continue to grow.

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Live pricing

Stream real-time data and create custom workspaces easily using the Quotestream platform.

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Order types

Trade at the price you want by setting up custom orders. Stay in control of your investments even when you’re busy.

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Shareholder voting

Have your say on the companies you invest in. Vote online or through our app and use the power of your voice. 

See for yourself...

Find out why we have more 5-star ratings than two of the other biggest investment platforms combined.

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Related links

Explore ways to invest

Investing ideas for your cash

Investment research

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Start investing today

Take control of your investment journey with an account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.