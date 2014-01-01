Park your cash savings in one place, then choose from more than 25 UK banks and building societies to pick out the best interest rates for you. It really is that straightforward.

You can seamlessly transfer between providers to always ensure you are investing on your terms. Our Cash Savings account offers a wide choice of market-leading interest rates up to 1.25% AER, making your investment goals easier to reach.

Your standalone Cash Savings account, provided by Flagstone, will add balance to your portfolio and complement your ii SIPP, Trading Account and ISA.