Get the most out of your money with our simple and secure new Cash Savings account.
Park your cash savings in one place, then choose from more than 25 UK banks and building societies to pick out the best interest rates for you. It really is that straightforward.
You can seamlessly transfer between providers to always ensure you are investing on your terms. Our Cash Savings account offers a wide choice of market-leading interest rates up to 1.25% AER, making your investment goals easier to reach.
Your standalone Cash Savings account, provided by Flagstone, will add balance to your portfolio and complement your ii SIPP, Trading Account and ISA.
The benefits of our cash savings account include:
More opportunity
Access exclusive and market-leading interest rates from 25+ banks with one account.
More control
Manage your cash savings and see consolidated statements 24/7.
Less hassle
No more paperwork - open as many accounts as you need with the click of a button.
Great rates
Compare accounts in minutes, with better rates if you lock away for longer.
Who the account is for
- Ideal for savers who want the peace of mind of a fixed interest rate or the control of a notice account.
- To apply you must be 18 or over and a UK resident.
- Apply for an individual or a joint account.
How it works
- Open with a minimum of £10,000, and a maximum of £250,000.
- Pay money into your Cash Savings account direct from your nominated bank account.
- Compare interest rates and choose the best ones for you.
- Place your money into your chosen deposit accounts.
Your money is protected
All banks on our panel are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and pay levies into the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). In the unlikely event that anything happens to one of your chosen banks, the FSCS automatically refunds eligible deposits of up to £85,000 per customer per banking institution within seven days. If you hold more than £85,000 with any one banking institution (even if it is spread across several different products / accounts, or even different arms of the same banking institution), you are unlikely to be able to recover the difference.
Cash Savings is powered by Flagstone
Interactive investor’s Cash Savings account is powered by Flagstone, a UK registered and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated financial technology business. Flagstone’s cash deposit platform technology unlocks the UK’s best deposit rates for savers in a single, secure online environment. Please note that Flagstone shares income from the interest on funds deposited through the Flagstone platform with Interactive Investor
The Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) is the rate you would receive if the interest was paid and compounded annually. It is a universal tool that enables you to compare different savings products. Deposit account rates on the platform are shown net of the annualised Management Fee.
Gross interest is the annual rate of interest to be paid on a deposit account before taxes or other charges are deducted. You are responsible for paying any tax due to HMRC. Your tax liability depends on your personal circumstances and may be subject to change.
Deposit accounts available through Cash Savings include accounts operated under Shariah principles. This means that interest cannot be earned, only profit. The profit shared is the expected profit rate at the time the account is opened. Further information can be found on the platform.
Under certain circumstances, you may be able to get a better rate for the same product by going directly to the underlying bank.