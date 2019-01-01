Home >

ii accounts

 

ii accounts

Whether you’re looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning your pension, we have a range of accounts to put you in control of your own investments.

open an account  transfer to us

 

Our trading and investment accounts

A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).

Trading Account

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.

apply now

find out more

ISA

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.

apply now

find out more

SIPP

Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.

apply now

find out more

Junior ISA

A tax-efficient way to save for your child's future, with an annual allowance of £4,368. Available if you have a trading account, ISA or SIPP with us.

find out more

Other trading and investment accounts

Specialist accounts; company and pension trading accounts.

find out more

Research Account

A free account that gives you access to stock research, our award-winning newsletters and virtual portfolios.

find out more

Cash Savings

A standalone account that gives you access to exclusive and market leading interest rates from 25+ banks.

find out more

Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex

Deal on Forex, indices, shares, commodities and more. Low margins from 4% on UK 100 shares. 

find out more
Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.