Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. Count on a simple, transparent and convenient cost every month.
Be part of a community of investors who trust us with their financial future. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for over 10 years.
Contact our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.
Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got it covered. Explore one of the biggest ranges of UK and international investment options.
Invest without the trading fees. Set up regular investing for a consistent approach that can be a less risky and more profitable way to invest. Start from as little as £25 a month, access an array of funds and shares, and build for your future.
Get direct access to 17 global exchanges and invest in the world’s leading brands. Save on FX fees by converting your money at a time that suits you. Hold up to 9 of the most popular currencies in your account until you need them. It’s straightforward, flexible international investing.
Add family to your plan and give them a free ii account of their own. Each person gets a separate Stocks & Shares ISA and/or Trading Account. They can use this account to invest up to £100,000 without paying a monthly fee themselves.
“ii are night and day compared to other providers. We were looking for fairer charges, good reviews and what other people experienced. And they ticked every box. That’s why we’re with ii.”
Hear why our ISA and SIPP investors have joined over 500,000 people taking greater control of their money with ii.
Bring all your investments under one roof and only pay a flat monthly fee. Your money should stay where it belongs – and the more it grows, the further it could go.
You’ll have the support of our award-winning customer service team to guide you every step of the way.
An investment account is a way to buy and sell shares, funds, ETFs, investment trusts and bonds.
At ii, we offer a low-cost Stocks & Shares ISA, a flexible SIPP and a Trading Account with no investment limit.
You can open an investment account with ii in under 10 minutes.
You’ll need your address details, your debit card and your National Insurance number – then you can start your application.
The best investment account will depend on your circumstances and what you want to get out of your investments.
The chances are there’ll be an option that best suits you. Check out our range of investing guides for some inspiration.
With ii, you can have all 3 of our accounts: a Self-Invested Personal Pension, a Stocks & Shares ISA and a Trading Account.
You can transfer your pensions, ISAs and General Investment Accounts (Trading Accounts) to us.
For ISAs, you can transfer both cash and investments (where possible). So, if you want to move money from a Cash ISA into our Stocks & Shares ISA, you can.
Learn more about transferring to ii.
We pay interest on cash held in all our investment accounts. You can find out more about our current interest rates on cash here.