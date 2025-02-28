Investment accounts

ii investment accounts

Simple investing for a brighter future

With a range of award-winning investment accounts, find the one that suits you. Discover how you can start keeping more of your money with ii.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.

Special Offers

Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.

Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.

Choose your investment account

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Invest in your dream retirement with our five-time Which? Recommended Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). It’s pension peace of mind.

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

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Managed ISA

Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals - all for a low, flat monthly fee.

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Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

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Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. Count on a simple, transparent and convenient cost every month.

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Join over over 500,000 investors

Be part of a community of investors who trust us with their financial future. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for over 10 years.

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Lean on our UK-based support

Contact our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.

Why over 500,000 people choose ii

Put your trust in our award-winning investment accounts. We’re a five-time Which? Recommended SIPP Provider, Boring Money's Consumer Education and Value for Money awards.

Five Which? Recommended Provider awards for SIPP and Boring Money awards
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Access one of the widest choices of investments in the market 

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got it covered. Explore one of the biggest ranges of UK and international investment options.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other global markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest range of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

Make the most of a range of benefits

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Invest without the trading fees. Set up regular investing for a consistent approach that can be a less risky and more profitable way to invest. Start from as little as £25 a month, access an array of funds and shares, and build for your future.

Get direct access to 17 global exchanges and invest in the world’s leading brands. Save on FX fees by converting your money at a time that suits you. Hold up to 9 of the most popular currencies in your account until you need them. It’s straightforward, flexible international investing

Add family to your plan and give them a free ii account of their own. Each person gets a separate Stocks & Shares ISA and/or Trading Account. They can use this account to invest up to £100,000 without paying a monthly fee themselves.

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Why more people are choosing ii

“ii are night and day compared to other providers. We were looking for fairer charges, good reviews and what other people experienced. And they ticked every box. That’s why we’re with ii.

Hear why our ISA and SIPP investors have joined over 500,000 people taking greater control of their money with ii.

Other investment accounts for you

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Junior ISA (JISA)

Put your child’s future on the right path. Give their savings a JISA jump-start and invest up to £9,000 a year, with all the tax-efficient savings you’d expect from an ISA. 

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Joint Trading Account

Pool your resources and invest together. Make the most of your Capital Gains Tax allowances, diversify your portfolio and still have your own separate accounts. 

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Cash Savings Account

Hold your cash savings in one place and pick the best deal for you. Find better interest rates, then seamlessly move to another deal at the end of your offer period.

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Transfer for investment peace of mind

Bring all your investments under one roof and only pay a flat monthly fee. Your money should stay where it belongs – and the more it grows, the further it could go. 

 

You’ll have the support of our award-winning customer service team to guide you every step of the way.

Learn more about investing

SIPP vs ISA

Cash ISA vs Shares ISA

Are SIPPs worth it?

ISA tax benefits

Investment account FAQs

An investment account is a way to buy and sell shares, funds, ETFs, investment trusts and bonds.

At ii, we offer a low-cost Stocks & Shares ISA, a flexible SIPP and a Trading Account with no investment limit.

You can open an investment account with ii in under 10 minutes.

You’ll need your address details, your debit card and your National Insurance number – then you can start your application.

The best investment account will depend on your circumstances and what you want to get out of your investments.

The chances are there’ll be an option that best suits you. Check out our range of investing guides for some inspiration.

With ii, you can have all 3 of our accounts: a Self-Invested Personal Pension, a Stocks & Shares ISA and a Trading Account.

You can transfer your pensions, ISAs and General Investment Accounts (Trading Accounts) to us.

For ISAs, you can transfer both cash and investments (where possible). So, if you want to move money from a Cash ISA into our Stocks & Shares ISA, you can.

Learn more about transferring to ii

We pay interest on cash held in all our investment accounts. You can find out more about our current interest rates on cash here.

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Start investing today

Take control of your investing with an account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.