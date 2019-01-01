ii accounts
Whether you’re looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning your pension, we have a range of accounts to put you in control of your own investments.
Our trading and investment accounts
A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
SIPP
Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.
Junior ISA
A tax-efficient way to save for your child's future, with an annual allowance of £4,368. Available if you have a trading account, ISA or SIPP with us.
Other trading and investment accounts
Specialist accounts; company and pension trading accounts.
Research Account
A free account that gives you access to stock research, our award-winning newsletters and virtual portfolios.
Cash Savings
A standalone account that gives you access to exclusive and market leading interest rates from 25+ banks.
Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex
Deal on Forex, indices, shares, commodities and more. Low margins from 4% on UK 100 shares.