Home >
Affiliate Programme
About us
Affiliate programme
If you are interested in an affiliate partnership with ii, we would like to hear from you.
How to join
Joining the ii affiliate programme is easy - all we need is:
- A summary of who you are
- How you want to work with us
- Your website's address
- Your contact details
Please send the information to affiliates@ii.co.uk.
Why join the ii affiliate programme?
- We will work together to create engaging content and assets for your site.
- We offer a tiered commission structure that rewards performance.
- Our dedicated affiliate team is ready to support you.
- We work with an established affiliate network.
- Our sign up process is quick and easy.
- Real time reporting and sales tracking.
Who we are
Our award-winning service helps investors take control of their financial future.
For a simple, flat monthly fee our platform houses pensions, ISAs and trading accounts under one roof.
With industry-leading investment choice and a great team of specialists we've become the UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform, with over £30 billion of assets under administration and over 330,000 customers.
You can find out more about interactive investor on our About Us page.
Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.