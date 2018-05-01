disclosures
Legal Disclosure
Brokerage Services provided by Interactive Investor Services Limited, incorporated in England and Wales with company number 2101863. Registered office: Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN, United Kingdom (Financial Services Register Firm Reference Number 141282). Member of the London Stock Exchange and NEX Exchange. VAT Registration No. GB 832 6732 26
How does GDPR affect the way ii uses my personal information?
GDPR is the abbreviation for European General Data Protection Regulation which comes into force 25 May 2018. The legislation is designed to harmonise data privacy laws across Europe and give greater protection and rights to individuals.
At ii we are fully committed to maintaining your privacy and protecting your personal data in line with all regulatory requirements. The details of how we do this are outlined in our:
If you have any queries regarding our privacy policy or use of your personal data please contact our Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@ii.co.uk
Gender pay gap report
Read our 2017 report here:
Read our 2018 report here:
Modern Slavery Statement
Read our 2018 statement here:
Execution Quality
Interactive Investor Services Limited (IISL) monitor and record their quality of execution using an independent third party provider. During the review period, 1st January – 31st December 2018, 91.23% of UK trades were better than the benchmarked price. If any trades are outside of the benchmarked price these are reviewed and challenged. In order to help achieve this IISL have invested in a best execution monitoring solution to review trades as they are executed. This, in conjunction with controls on agreed tolerances on acceptable price ranges, allows us to deliver best execution for our customers.
For further detail of our order execution arrangements and execution quality monitoring (including how we benchmark performance) see our Best Execution Summary. We have also provided below our top five execution venues in terms of trading volumes (for all executed client orders per class of financial instruments), along with our top five investment firms where we have placed customer orders for execution (typically international orders).
Pillar 3 Disclosure
Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) Part Eight Disclosures (also referred to as ‘Pillar 3’) are public disclosures provided by regulated firms and groups for all company and industry stakeholders. The disclosure requires the firm to publicly disclose information relating to its risks, capital adequacy, and policies for managing risk with the aim of promoting market discipline.