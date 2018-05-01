Disclosures

Legal Disclosure

How does GDPR affect the way ii uses my personal information?

GDPR is the abbreviation for European General Data Protection Regulation which comes into force 25 May 2018. The legislation is designed to harmonise data privacy laws across Europe and give greater protection and rights to individuals.

At ii we are fully committed to maintaining your privacy and protecting your personal data in line with all regulatory requirements. The details of how we do this are outlined in our:

If you have any queries regarding our privacy policy or use of your personal data please contact our Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@ii.co.uk



