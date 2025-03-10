Legal disclosure Brokerage Services provided by Interactive Investor Services Limited, incorporated in England and Wales with company number 02101863. Registered office: 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN, United Kingdom (Financial Services Register Firm Reference Number 141282). Member of the London Stock Exchange and NEX Exchange. VAT Registration No. GB 270 3474 69.
At ii we are fully committed to maintaining your privacy and protecting your personal data in line with all regulatory requirements.
If you have any queries regarding our privacy policy or use of your personal data please contact our Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@ii.co.uk
MIFIDPRU disclosures are public disclosures published by MiFID investment firms in-line with the provisions set out under the FCA’s prudential sourcebook for investment firms. The provisions apply to the entity, Interactive Investor Services Limited, and require it to disclose information relating to its governance and risk management frameworks, remunerations processes and policies and own funds.
Since 2018, ii has reported its gender pay gap data. We are acutely aware of the importance of transparency in creating a culture of inclusion and diversity, and achieving gender equality in the workforce. We have continued to focus on implementing programmes to drive positive change and narrow the gender pay gap at ii. Our ongoing work in these areas spans a number of different areas, including recruitment, promotion, development, and retention of women.
interactive investor joined Aberdeen in May 2022. You can find details of our efforts and activities aimed at preventing modern slavery within our operations in our modern slavery statement.
The Share Centre Limited (Company No. 02461949) is a wholly owned subsidiary entity of Interactive Investor Services Limited (via a wholly owned intermediate holding entity, Share Limited (Company No. 02966283)). The Share Centre Limited donated client money to ShareGift (Registered Charity no. 1052686) (the “Donation”) during 2021 in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s CASS Handbook. Interactive Investor Services Limited unconditionally undertakes, in respect of those clients whose monies constituted part of the Donation, to pay to each such client that portion of the Donation to which that individual is entitled following a valid claim.