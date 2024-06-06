Contact us
Recently joined ii?
Our Help Centre has lots of useful information on how to manage your account.
Quick links: Getting to know your account | Adding & withdrawing cash | Buying & selling investments | Transfers | Our charges | Update your details | Help with logging in
Send us a message
If your question isn’t urgent and you have an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account you can log in and send us a secure message.
Contact us by phone
If you do need to speak with us, our UK-based contact centre team is available Monday to Friday (excluding UK bank holidays).
0345 607 6001
+44 113 346 2309 (calling from abroad)
Opening hours: 7.45am to 5.30pm (GMT) Monday - Friday
For international trading: 5.30pm to 9.00pm (GMT) Monday – Friday
Write to us and return forms
4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT
Important information
We take the security of your account very seriously and we will never call you to ask for your password. If you have any doubt as to the authenticity of any contact with us please call us direct on the number(s) above to discuss.