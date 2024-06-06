Contact us

Recently joined ii?

Our Help Centre has lots of useful information on how to manage your account.

Quick links:  Getting to know your account  |  Adding & withdrawing cash  |  Buying & selling investments  |  Transfers  |  Our charges  |  Update your details  |  Help with logging in

Answers to common questions

Our help centre has some of our commonly asked questions about accessing and managing your account, transferring, adding cash and trading.

Help Centre

Send us a message

If your question isn’t urgent and you have an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account you can log in and send us a secure message.

Message us

Contact us by phone

If you do need to speak with us, our UK-based contact centre team is available Monday to Friday (excluding UK bank holidays).

0345 607 6001

+44 113 346 2309 (calling from abroad)

Opening hours: 7.45am to 5.30pm (GMT) Monday - Friday 

For international trading: 5.30pm to 9.00pm (GMT) Monday – Friday

Write to us and return forms

4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT

Important information

We take the security of your account very seriously and we will never call you to ask for your password. If you have any doubt as to the authenticity of any contact with us please call us direct on the number(s) above to discuss.

Security centre

Customer complaint handling

We are committed to providing you with the best customer experience we can. We welcome and value feedback from you - this helps us to better understand your needs and therefore improve our services.

How to complain