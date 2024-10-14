Why choose ii?

With most other investment platforms, you’ll pay a percentage fee of your assets. That means the more your pot grows, the more they take. What’s more, it’s not always clear how much a percentage fee will cost you in pounds and pence.

On our standard plans, your monthly fee stays flat as your investments grow. Whether your pot is £50,000 or £500,000, you have the same fee. And what you save now compounds. The money you save today grows and grows tomorrow. That means more money for your future.