Why choose ii?

Investing in your success since 1995

Join the UK’s most trusted investment platform. We’ve been supporting investors for three decades. That’s why over 430,000 people invest over £70bn with ii.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

Why you should choose ii

Keep more of what you make

 

Access a wide range of investment options

 

Lean on our UK-based support

 

Helping you invest in your future

Investors have trusted us for three decades to help them achieve their financial goals. But ii is about more than investing. ii is about helping you to save for life’s big moments. ii is about ensuring that you have a comfortable retirement. Above all, ii is about giving you great choice, greater control, and the greatest value.

Why you should invest with ii

The UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform

Helping investors since 1995

Investors have been trusting ii for almost 30 years. See how they’re making financial strides with us.

50% of ii customers have been with us for 10+ years

With ii, you’ll have everything you need for your future. That’s why so many people choose to stay with us.

4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot

We have more 5-star ratings than two of the other biggest investment platforms - combined.

Award-winning dedication to investors like you

Our dedication to you hasn’t gone unnoticed. We’re now a three-time Which? Recommended SIPP provider, alongside Boring Money’s Best Buy ISA. And ADVFN’s Best Online Stockbroker.

Keep more of what you make

With most other investment platforms, you’ll pay a percentage fee of your assets. That means the more your pot grows, the more they take. What’s more, it’s not always clear how much a percentage fee will cost you in pounds and pence.    

On our standard plans, your monthly fee stays flat as your investments grow. Whether your pot is £50,000 or £500,000, you have the same fee. And what you save now compounds. The money you save today grows and grows tomorrow. That means more money for your future. 

Why Richard invests with ii

“It’s a relief to finally be in control of my own money. Making the switch was very easy – I should have done it ages ago.” - Richard Papiransky, ii customer

Access a wide range of investment options

From ready-made funds to individual stocks, you don’t just have options; you have control. We have one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. So you can build a portfolio around your investment style.

If you want simplicity, we have Quick-start Funds curated by our experts. Want to make your own investment decisions? We empower you to do just that. You’ll also always have our expert insights to lean on if you ever need some inspiration.

Hear from the people that matter most

Don’t just take our word for it. Let the people who know us best tell you why they choose to invest with ii.

Lean on UK-based support

If you ever need any help, our UK-based customer support team is on hand. That’s why Boring Money named us Best For Customer Services.

With an average hold time of under a minute, it won’t be a robot on the other end of the line. There’ll always be a friendly human to help you out.

You can also send a secure message through our platform at any time. Our team will endeavour to answer any questions or solve any issues quickly.

Why Allison transferred to ii

“The dream is to build up my pension pot to a point where I can retire comfortably at 57.

I'd previously been doing this with a Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP, but after 5 years I made the decision to find a new SIPP provider with a more personal touch and lower charges.”

Choose the right investment account for you

Find an investment account that suits your financial goals – all for a flat monthly fee. Since 1995, we’ve been working to create a platform that meets your needs, not ours.

Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA, from just £4.99 a month. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

Personal Pension (SIPP)

Invest in your dream retirement with our three-time Which? Recommended Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). It’s pension peace of mind from just £5.99 a month.

Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want from £3.99 a trade. Access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s simple, safe and secure investing.

Join ii and get 6 months free

Open an ISA, Trading Account or Personal Pension (SIPP) and pay no account fee for your first 6 months.

Offer ends 30 November 2024. New customers only. Other charges apply. Terms apply.

Start investing today

Take control of your investing with an account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.