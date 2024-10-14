Join ii today

Join ii today

Three simple steps to smarter investing

Choose your account, add money or transfer from another provider, then start investing for your future. We’ll be by your side every step of the way.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Choose and open your account

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Get pension peace of mind with our five-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP). Invest yourself or let our experts handle your investments for you.

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

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Managed ISA

Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals - all for a low, flat monthly fee.

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Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

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Junior ISA (JISA)

Put your child’s future on the front foot. Give their savings a JISA jump-start and invest up to £9,000 a year, with all the tax-efficient savings you’d expect from an ISA. 

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Joint Trading Account

Pool your resources and invest together. Make the most of your Capital Gains Tax allowances and diversify your portfolios.

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Cash Savings Account

Hold your cash savings in one place and pick the best deal. Find better interest rates, then seamlessly move to another deal at the end of your offer period.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

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2. Add money or transfer your investments

With your account open, you can add money to it in a way that works best for you:

  • Make a one-off payment to get started right away
  • Set up a Direct Debit to top up your investments each month
  • Transfer your investments from another provider into your new ii account

3. Start investing

Choose from our wide range of investments, including UK and international shares, funds, ETFs and bonds.



To help you decide, we’ve narrowed down the field with our expert picks and ideas.

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Keep more of what you make

While most other providers take a percentage of your wealth, we charge a low, flat monthly fee. So you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.

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Access decades of expertise

We’ve been helping people invest for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and expert insights are built on decades of experience.

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Lean on our UK-based support

Our award-winning customer service team is only a phone call away. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years.

The whole family can build a secure financial future together

With gift accounts for family members and unlimited Junior ISAs for your kids, everyone can invest with ii for a single flat fee.

Explore what ii can do for families who want to keep their investments in one place and make the most of their money together.

Oliver and Jess are interactive investor customers who use our family benefits

Keep your finger on the pulse with our free daily newsletters

The markets move fast. You can move faster. Stay ahead of the curve with the latest and most relevant news with impartial content from our award-winning experts straight to your inbox.

Don’t just take our word for it

We understand just how important it is to trust who you invest your money with.



That’s why we’re proud of our multiple industry awards and thousands of 5-star customer reviews. They let you know you can rely on ii for safe and supported investing.

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