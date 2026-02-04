Important Information: The ii app is designed for use with an ii investment account. Investment values can go down as well as up, and you may not get back all the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.
Join over 400,000 people who’ve already downloaded the ii app.
Be sure your data and money are safe with full encryption.
Make the most of your investing journey with the ii app. Quickly add cash, place trades, and much more wherever you are, whenever you want.
See a single-screen overview of your portfolio and a breakdown of all your accounts.
Research and keep track of your shares and funds directly from the app.
Need a price fast? Get a quote in just a few taps without logging in.
View risers and fallers across UK, US, and other international markets and track live prices.
Easily view pending, executed, and cancelled orders. You can also close or cancel your orders in the app.
The ii app makes investing simple, whether you’ve been investing for years or are a complete beginner.
Whatever investment level you’re at, feel supported and more confident with our research tools and insights. Read the latest expert articles as soon as they’re live. Whether you’re commuting to work or at the gym, make smarter investing choices.
And if you have any questions or concerns, our highly rated Customer Support team is easy to reach through secure messages right in the app.
We know that the security of your money and data is what matters most. It’s also our priority and we take it seriously.
The ii app is designed to keep your investments safe, with all the modern features you need to feel confident.
Set up biometrics like face recognition or fingertip technology for fast access to all your investments.
Stay secure whether you’re on our website or our app with all personal data encrypted.
Don’t worry about others accessing your account with secure sessions that log you out automatically after a period of inactivity.
“The biggest difference I’ve noticed with the ii app is that I can do everything really quickly. It’s really nice to see my money in one view in real time. It gives me full control. That’s why I’m with ii.”
Bobby enjoys the convenience and flexibility of the ii app. Join him and over 400,000 people already using the app and take greater control over your investing journey.
Yes, you can still download the app and access our award-winning news and analysis, along with other features.
Protecting your account is something we take very seriously. Data is encrypted to the same level as our online service, so you can be confident your personal information is safe. Our face recognition or fingerprint login add an extra layer of security when using the app. Learn more about our security policy.
You can add and withdraw cash (pounds sterling only) using our app. This can be done once you set up a bank account to withdraw cash to, which can do on our website. You can also transfer cash from your ISA to your Trading Account. However, you cannot transfer cash from your ISA to your SIPP.
The ii mobile app is supported on Apple devices running iOS 13 or higher and on Android devices running Android 11 or higher. If you're not sure which version of Android or iOS your device runs, you can check in your device settings.
Existing app users with older devices that don’t support iOS 13 or Android 11 or above will still be able to use our app, but they will not benefit from future updates and features.
No, you can use your current login details. You can also use our new face recognition and fingerprint login features to securely access your account.