Mobile apps

interactive investor app

Your investments at your fingertips

Wherever you are, so are your investments. With the ii app, you’re only a tap away from updating your portfolio.

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Trustpilot

Important Information: The ii app is designed for use with an ii investment account. Investment values can go down as well as up, and you may not get back all the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Why ii?

Trusted

Join over 400,000 people who’ve already downloaded the ii app.

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Secure

Be sure your data and money are safe with full encryption.

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Rated

See why it’s highly rated on both the App Store and on Google Play.

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All your investments in one place

Investing doesn’t have to be something you make time for. The ii app gives you quicker and easier access to your accounts.



It’s filled with features to make your investing even smoother. And you can be sure your money and data are safe and secure.

Features that put you in control

Make the most of your investing journey with the ii app. Quickly add cash, place trades, and much more wherever you are, whenever you want.

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Check performance

See a single-screen overview of your portfolio and a breakdown of all your accounts.

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Create watchlists

Research and keep track of your shares and funds directly from the app.

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Get quick quotes

Need a price fast? Get a quote in just a few taps without logging in.

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Track market moves

View risers and fallers across UK, US, and other international markets and track live prices.

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Manage your orders

Easily view pending, executed, and cancelled orders. You can also close or cancel your orders in the app.

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Designed for every level of investing

The ii app makes investing simple, whether you’ve been investing for years or are a complete beginner.



Whatever investment level you’re at, feel supported and more confident with our research tools and insights. Read the latest expert articles as soon as they’re live. Whether you’re commuting to work or at the gym, make smarter investing choices.



And if you have any questions or concerns, our highly rated Customer Support team is easy to reach through secure messages right in the app.

Built for a peace of mind

We know that the security of your money and data is what matters most. It’s also our priority and we take it seriously.



The ii app is designed to keep your investments safe, with all the modern features you need to feel confident.

Biometrics

Set up biometrics like face recognition or fingertip technology for fast access to all your investments.

Modern encryption

Stay secure whether you’re on our website or our app with all personal data encrypted.

Secure sessions

Don’t worry about others accessing your account with secure sessions that log you out automatically after a period of inactivity.

Why Bobby chose the ii app

“The biggest difference I’ve noticed with the ii app is that I can do everything really quickly. It’s really nice to see my money in one view in real time. It gives me full control. That’s why I’m with ii.



Bobby enjoys the convenience and flexibility of the ii app. Join him and over 400,000 people already using the app and take greater control over your investing journey.

SIPP Success Stories: Bobby and the ii app
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Download through the App Store or Google Play

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Log in using your existing ii details or join us directly through the app

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Enjoy everything ii has to offer

App FAQs

Yes, you can still download the app and access our award-winning news and analysis, along with other features. 

Protecting your account is something we take very seriously. Data is encrypted to the same level as our online service, so you can be confident your personal information is safe. Our face recognition or fingerprint login add an extra layer of security when using the app. Learn more about our security policy.

You can add and withdraw cash (pounds sterling only) using our app. This can be done once you set up a bank account to withdraw cash to, which can do on our website. You can also transfer cash from your ISA to your Trading Account. However, you cannot transfer cash from your ISA to your SIPP.

The ii mobile app is supported on Apple devices running iOS 13 or higher and on Android devices running Android 11 or higher. If you're not sure which version of Android or iOS your device runs, you can check in your device settings.



Existing app users with older devices that don’t support iOS 13 or Android 11 or above will still be able to use our app, but they will not benefit from future updates and features.

No, you can use your current login details. You can also use our new face recognition and fingerprint login features to securely access your account.

ii - I think, therefore ii

Download the ii app

See how easy investing with ii can be. Join over 400,000 people already using the ii app today.