International investing

US & international share dealing with ii
Low cost

Buy and sell US shares from as little as £4.99 online and shares on other international markets from £9.99 with our Super Investor service plan. View full rates and charges

Choice

We give you access to invest directly in over 40,000 US and international shares on 17 global exchanges.

Multi-currency

You can conveniently manage your money in up to nine currencies in our trading account and SIPP.

Local settlement

We trade and settle directly with local exchanges to give you access to the widest range of securities and the best possible prices.

Foreign exchange

Convert currencies in real time when you trade or as a standalone foreign exchange (FX) transaction.

One portfolio

US and international shares are held in the same account as all your other investments.

Control

Keep track of your portfolio online and on the move with our mobile apps.

Support

Our UK-based team is available to help, Monday to Friday from 7.45am to 9pm.

Reduce your FX costs

You can hold up to 9 different currencies in our trading account and SIPP, meaning you may not have to pay to convert currency each time you trade or receive a dividend payment.

You also control when to convert your currency, which is really handy if you want to sell - locking in any profit you've made - when the rate of exchange isn't favourable.

See our full rates and charges for details of the relevant costs.

Please note, HMRC rules state cash held in an Stocks & Shares ISA may be held only in sterling.

Available international markets

With ii you can trade securities that are listed on 17 global exchanges in the following countries:

  • North America: United States, Canada
  • Europe: Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands, Sweden*, Switzerland* 
  • Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore 

* phone orders only 

Please remember: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our rates and charges for full details of the relevant costs. Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.

Live prices

Before we can give you access to real-time quotes and prices on international markets, each exchange requires that users first agree to their terms for the supply of data. To keep things simple we’ve amalgamated all the exchange agreements, so there’s only one form to complete.

Where to look? log in > trading > trade now

log in

United States dealing (W-8 forms)

Before you can buy US listed shares, you need to complete a W-8 form.

If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online.

Where to look? log in > account > useful forms

log in

 

