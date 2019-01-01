International investing

Reduce your FX costs

You can hold up to 9 different currencies in our trading account and SIPP, meaning you may not have to pay to convert currency each time you trade or receive a dividend payment.

You also control when to convert your currency, which is really handy if you want to sell - locking in any profit you've made - when the rate of exchange isn't favourable.

See our full rates and charges for details of the relevant costs.

Please note, HMRC rules state cash held in an Stocks & Shares ISA may be held only in sterling.