SIPP guides: your SIPP questions answered

Pension knowledge hub

Find everything you need to know about pensions. With a suite of guides, calculators and tools, you can make sure you’re on track to your ideal retirement. 

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Most popular pension guides and tools

orange-calculator-on-blue-background

Pension calculator

Are you saving enough for retirement? Enter some quick details and see how a few changes could make a difference to your pension.

coin-in-hand-icon-on-blue-background

Making contributions to your SIPP

Paying as much as you can into your SIPP will help boost your retirement income. But how much can you contribute in a year?

percentage-icon-on-blue-background

SIPP inheritance tax

What happens to your pension after you die? Learn more about how inheritance tax affects your SIPP - and how you can start preparing for the future.

scroll-icon-on-blue-background

SIPP withdrawal rules

There are strict rules about when you can start withdrawing money from your SIPP. Find out more about taking income from your pension.

Pension basics

If you’re exploring your pension options and don’t know where to start, we have some basic guides to help.

guide book icon

Pension types

Learn more about the different types of pension, and what they mean for your retirement.

guide book icon

How to check your pension charges

Discover how to find how much you pay for your pension - and what you can do about it.

guide book icon

Pension charge comparison hub

See what options are available and compare SIPP providers to find the pension for you.

What is a Self-Invested Personal Pension?

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a type of pension that gives you more control of your retirement planning, compared to other pensions. Learn more about SIPPs and if they’re right for you.

guide book icon

What is a SIPP?

Find out how a SIPP differs from other pension options.

guide book icon

Is a SIPP right for you?

See the key benefits of a SIPP and if one would suit you.

guide book icon

Contributing to a SIPP

Find out what you need to know about paying into a SIPP.

Discover the ii SIPP 

Find out more about our three-time Which? Recommended SIPP and if it’s the right pension option for you. Take control of your future from just £5.99 a month.

three which recommended logos for ii
Trustpilot

Pension and investment account comparisons

Is a SIPP the right choice for you? Here’s how SIPPs compare to other popular types of account.

guide book icon

SIPP vs workplace pension

Which type of pension is right for you?

guide book icon

SIPPs for the self-employed

What are your options if you’re self-employed?

guide book icon

SIPP vs SSAS

Which of these self-invested pension schemes would better suit your situation?

guide book icon

SIPP vs Stakeholder pension

Both let you invest in your retirement. But are either ideal for you?

guide book icon

SIPP vs personal pension

If you want to take charge of your pension, which option is best?

guide book icon

Junior SIPP vs Junior ISA

How do you want to prepare for your child’s future?

older woman on sofa using laptop to complete transfer

How to transfer your pension

Looking to switch your pension to a different investment platform? Here’s what you need to know about transferring your pension quickly and seamlessly.

More about transferring your pension

Transferring your pension can be a great way to take control of your retirement and open up more flexible opportunities. Here’s what you need to consider before making that next step.

guide book icon

Pension transfer options

Learn about pension transfers and how bringing everything to a single provider could make retirement planning easier.

guide book icon

Finding and tracing lost pensions

Find out how to find and trace a lost pension. And what you can do once you’ve found them.

guide book icon

Transfer a workplace pension to a SIPP

See if transferring your workplace pension to a SIPP is right for you. And what to consider before transferring.

guide book icon

Transfer an ISA to a SIPP

Find out what you need to know about transferring an ISA to a SIPP - and if it’s the right option for you.

Contributing to a pension

The more you contribute to your pension, the more you’ll have when it’s time to retire. But it comes with some strict rules. Here’s what you need to know.

guide book icon

Pension contribution limits and rules

You can only contribute so much to your pension every year. Learn about your annual pension allowance.

guide book icon

Making contributions to your SIPP

Paying as much as you can into your SIPP will help boost your retirement income. But how much can you contribute?

guide book icon

Employer contributions

It might be your personal pension, but that doesn’t mean your employer can’t contribute to your SIPP.

Pensions and taxes

While pensions and SIPPs provide some generous tax relief, there are still tax considerations to keep in mind.

guide book icon

Tax relief on pensions

Your pension contributions receive a boost through tax relief. Find out more about how much tax relief you can get.

guide book icon

Self-assessment tax return guide

If you’re making contributions into a SIPP, you may need to complete a self-assessment tax return.

guide book icon

SIPP tax relief

With SIPP tax relief, we’ll claim the basic-rate on your contributions. Though for some, you could claim more.

guide book icon

Are SIPP dividends tax free?

Dividends paid on UK investments in a SIPP are tax-free. This isn’t always the case with non-UK investments.

Looking for some pension investment ideas?

Here are some SIPP investment ideas to inspire you. Whether you’ve just started saving in a pension or are getting closer to retirement, there’ll be something for you. 

ii-robots-investment-ideas

More investment ideas

SIPPs give you the opportunity to invest in way that works for you. Here are some more options you can choose from when you invest in a SIPP.

guide book icon

Buying bonds in a SIPP

Learn all about holding bonds in your SIPP.

guide book icon

AIM shares in a SIPP

Discover whether AIM shares suit your appetite for risk.

guide book icon

Target retirement funds

Find out what target retirement funds are and how they work.

guide book icon

Sustainable SIPP investments

See how you can invest in your pension in a sustainable way.

Pension calculators and tools

We want you to feel confident that you’re on track towards your retirement. Try out our suite of SIPP tools and make sure your pension is where you want it to be.

orange-calculator-on-blue-background

Pension calculator

Are you saving enough for retirement? See how a few changes could make a difference to your pension.

heartbeat-icon-on-blue-background

Pension health check

Do you want to know how your retirement savings are shaping up? See if your pension is on track.

orange-calculator-on-blue-background

Drawdown calculator

How long could your pension last? Enter a few details and take stock of your situation.

Withdrawing from a pension

When the time comes to access your pension pot, you have plenty of options available. Here’s what you need to know about taking money from your pension.

guide book icon

SIPP retirement options

See what you can do with your SIPP once you reach retirement.

guide book icon

SIPP withdrawal rules

Find out what the rules are when it comes to SIPP withdrawals.

guide book icon

SIPP income drawdown

Take up to 25% of your pension tax-free with income drawdown.

Pensions and inheritance

Inheritance planning is never an easy discussion. But it’s crucial to decide what happens to your SIPP when you’re gone. Here’s what you need to consider about pension inheritance.

guide book icon

SIPPs and inheritance tax

What happens to your pension after you die? Learn more about how inheritance tax affects your SIPP.

guide book icon

SIPP death benefits

How income tax applies after you die depends on your age. See what you need to prepare for.

guide book icon

Your pension after death

Your pension could be your biggest financial asset, so it’s normal to worry about what will happen to that money when you’re gone.

Pension FAQs

How is a SIPP different to other pensions?

How much can I contribute to a SIPP?

How do I get pension income from a SIPP?

What types of pension can you transfer into a SIPP?

Join ii and get 6 months free

Open a SIPP today and pay no account fee for your first 6 months.

Offer ends 30 November 2024. New customers only. Other charges apply. Terms apply.

6 months free offer
Robot at desk - Open an account

Start investing today

Take control of your investing with a SIPP that suits your needs. It’s your pension, your future, your way.