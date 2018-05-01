SIPP - Pension Transfers
Why transfer to the ii SIPP?
- No transfer in fee
- Control your own retirement strategy and investment decisions
- Flexible pension drawdown options available
- Manage your pensions more effectively by consolidating
- Access your pension online or using our mobile app
Types of pensions that you can transfer to SIPP
✔ Personal Pension Plans
✔ Pensions in drawdown
✔ Other SIPPS
✔ Executive Pension Plans
✔ Defined Benefit Occupational Pension Schemes
✔ Free Standing Additional Voluntary Contributions (FSAVCs)
✔ Small Self-Administered Schemes (SASS)
✔ Stakeholder pension plans
✔ Occupational Money Purchase Schemes
✔ Retirement Annuity Plans
✔ Recognised Overseas Pension schemes
Transfer costs & what will an ii SIPP cost?
Unlike other providers, we don’t charge any fees for transferring in or out. Our SIPP administration fee is just £10 a month, which will stay the same as your pension pot grows. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly drawdown fee.
You will also need to choose a service plan. We have a range of plans available, with commission rates to suit your needs. Find out more about our rates and charges.
How to transfer a SIPP
Our helpful guide takes you through the process of transferring your SIPP in easy steps.
How long does transferring take?
Transferring your pension as a cash payment usually takes around 10 days to complete from receipt of your transfer request. If you’d like to transfer in your existing investments then the transfer will take longer - typically 8 to 12 weeks, depending on the type of investments you hold. For cash transfers, stocks need to be sold prior to making the transfer. Timings also depend on how quickly your current provider works with us to arrange your transfer.
Before you get started
Before you decide to transfer a SIPP to us, it's important that you make sure it's the right thing for you. You should ensure that you won't lose any valuable benefits, like guarantees or bonuses, and you should find out what your exit fees will be before starting. If you're unsure, we recommend seeking the advice of a qualified financial adviser. Read our transferring checklist
You’ll need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) you want to transfer.
