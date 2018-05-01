Home >

SIPP - Pension Transfers

ii SIPP
Open a SIPP
What is a SIPP?
SIPP cashback offer
Income drawdown
Making a contribution
Transfer my pension
Tax relief
Inheritance tax
SIPP vs ISA
SIPP charges and rates
SIPP investment ideas
SIPP FAQs
Useful forms

SIPP Transfer

Take control of your pension with our award-winning SIPP

transfer to us

Why transfer to the ii SIPP? 

  • No transfer in fee
  • Control your own retirement strategy and investment decisions
  • Flexible pension drawdown options available
  • Manage your pensions more effectively by consolidating
  • Access your pension online or using our mobile app

Types of pensions that you can transfer to SIPP

✔ Personal Pension Plans
✔ Pensions in drawdown
✔ Other SIPPS
✔ Executive Pension Plans
✔ Defined Benefit Occupational Pension Schemes
✔ Free Standing Additional Voluntary Contributions (FSAVCs)
✔ Small Self-Administered Schemes (SASS)
✔ Stakeholder pension plans
✔ Occupational Money Purchase Schemes
✔ Retirement Annuity Plans
✔ Recognised Overseas Pension schemes

 

SIPP cashback - Transfer your pensions to us and you could get between £100 and £4,000 cashback. Terms apply.

find out more

 

Transfer costs & what will an ii SIPP cost?

Unlike other providers, we don’t charge any fees for transferring in or out. Our SIPP administration fee is just £10 a month, which will stay the same as your pension pot grows. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly drawdown fee. 

You will also need to choose a service plan. We have a range of plans available, with commission rates to suit your needs. Find out more about our rates and charges
 

How to transfer a SIPP

Our helpful guide takes you through the process of transferring your SIPP in easy steps. 

How long does transferring take?

Transferring your pension as a cash payment usually takes around 10 days to complete from receipt of your transfer request. If you’d like to transfer in your existing investments then the transfer will take longer - typically 8 to 12 weeks, depending on the type of investments you hold. For cash transfers, stocks need to be sold prior to making the transfer. Timings also depend on how quickly your current provider works with us to arrange your transfer.

Questions your existing provider may ask 

Before you get started

Before you decide to transfer a SIPP to us, it's important that you make sure it's the right thing for you. You should ensure that you won't lose any valuable benefits, like guarantees or bonuses, and you should find out what your exit fees will be before starting. If you're unsure, we recommend seeking the advice of a qualified financial adviser. Read our transferring checklist 

How to transfer your pension to a SIPP

You’ll need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) you want to transfer. 

1

Open an ii SIPP account: First, open an ii SIPP, if you haven’t already. It only takes a few minutes to complete.

open a SIPP

2

Start your transfer online: Our online transfer process aims to make it quick and easy to submit your request.

transfer now

3

Let us do the rest: We’ll liaise with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.