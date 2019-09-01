Who we are

We are interactive investor (ii), an award-winning online investment service that has been informing investors for more than 20 years. We provide unbiased financial information as well as the tools and trading environment they need to make confident and educated investment decisions.

Today we are the No1 flat-fee investment platform with £30 billion of assets under administration, over 300,000 customers and more than one million users. We aim to deliver better choice, better value and better intelligence to our customers. Our comprehensive investing and trading service is underpinned by a strong focus on delivering great value and helping customers take control of their financial futures.

The completion of the Alliance Trust Savings acquisition in July 2019 cements our position as the market challenger in the UK direct-to-consumer marketplace. It also adds essential scale to support the ongoing technology and talent investment needed to drive our customers’ experience ever higher.

We are based in Manchester and, with offices in Leeds, London and Dundee, employ more than 500 people.