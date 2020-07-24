Ask Money: how do I tuck into breakfast investments?

A former editor of Money Observer helps a reader with a question.

I have read with interest the various mentions in your June issue of the European companies known by the new acronym ‘Granolas’. I am considering investing in some or all of them, but I wonder whether there is a fund or trust that focuses on them, thus saving me from investing in each of them individually.Paddy Hayes, by email Andrew Pitts, editor of Money Observer from 1998 to 2015, replies: There is no fund or trust that focuses exclusively on Granolas, but a few of our European Equity Rated Funds do have a substantial weighting to the continental European stocks (excluding AstraZeneca and GSK, which are listed in the UK). The one that stands out is Fidelity European Values - the trust’s top 10 holdings feature eight of the Granolas, accounting for around 40% of the overall portfolio by value.Man GLG Continental European Growth fund also has six of the breakfasty cohort in its top 10, and they account for around 35% of the overall portfolio. Read more:

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