Ask Money: how do I tuck into breakfast investments?
A former editor of Money Observer helps a reader with a question.
24th July 2020 16:42
Share on
A former editor of Money Observer helps a reader with a question.
I have read with interest the various mentions in your June issue of the European companies known by the new acronym ‘Granolas’. I am considering investing in some or all of them, but I wonder whether there is a fund or trust that focuses on them, thus saving me from investing in each of them individually.Paddy Hayes, by email
Andrew Pitts, editor of Money Observer from 1998 to 2015, replies: There is no fund or trust that focuses exclusively on Granolas, but a few of our European Equity Rated Funds do have a substantial weighting to the continental European stocks (excluding AstraZeneca and GSK, which are listed in the UK). The one that stands out is Fidelity European Values - the trust’s top 10 holdings feature eight of the Granolas, accounting for around 40% of the overall portfolio by value.Man GLG Continental European Growth fund also has six of the breakfasty cohort in its top 10, and they account for around 35% of the overall portfolio.
Read more:
- Ask Money questions
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.