Drivers granted seven-month driving licence extension

DVLA struggles to process photocard applications during coronavirus crisis.

Motorists with an expiring pink photocard driving licence will be given a seven-month extension, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has confirmed. Licenses due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will automatically be have their renewal date put back. Normally, drivers are required to renew their photocard license every 10 years. Bus and lorry drivers must renew every five years. The DVLA has been struggling to process applications during the coronavirus crisis. “There are significant delays in processing applications and returning ID documents, please bear with us and do not contact us for an update,” it wrote in a tweet.

The seven-month extension comes into force from 4 June 2020 and drivers will be sent a reminder to renew before it ends. The new extension does not apply to 'driving entitlements', which are a legal requirement for people operating certain vehicle types such as a trailer or a minibus. If your entitlement to drive is due to expire, you will need to renew this entitlement by making an application to continue driving. DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard says: ”This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph. This means as long as they have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys. "The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends.” What happens if you have already applied for a renewal? If you have already applied online to renew your photocard this will be processed as normal. Those who have already sent a paper application to renew their photocard there will face delays in processing but the seven-month extension will apply in the meantime.