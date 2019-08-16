Investors unable to trade as London Stock Exchange fails to open

Financial traders unable to buy and sell shares as the London Stock Exchange fails to open.

FThe London Stock Exchange has failed to open at its usual time of 08.00 thanks to a technical issue. Buyers and sellers of UK company shares on indices such as the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 were unable to trade British-listed companies as a result. LSE says it is investigating a potential "trading services issue" but have not been more specific than this. The FTSE 100 closed at a six-month low last night of 7,067.01 points. Other European markets have rallied this morning however, but the UK's stock exchange has so far been unable to participate. The exchange has now been out for over an hour, a highly unusual event. The last time LSE failed to open on time was in June 2018 when it opened an hour late due to a technical issue. Trading will partially open at 10:10. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.