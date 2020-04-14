Money Observer Investment Trust Awards 2020: coming soon

The 2020 winners of the 15 different awards will be published on our website on Thursday 30 April.

At the end of this month, the winners of the annual Money Observer Investment Trust Awards will be announced.

The 2020 winners of the 15 different awards will be published on our website on Thursday 30 April at 10am. Sign up to our newsletter to get the results sent straight to your inbox.

The categories are as follows:Premier GroupBest Large Trust

Global Growth

Global Income

UK Growth

UK Income

Emerging Markets

Asia Pacific

Europe

Japan

Property

Private Equity

Infrastructure

Flexible

North America

How are the winners chosen?

Only investment companies that are recognised by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) qualify for inclusion.

Our awards are based on an investment company’s net asset value (NAV) total return (i.e. with income reinvested).

We rank them in the sector(s) under consideration according to the following weighted result: 40% for annual NAV performance to 31 January 2020, 30% to 2019, 20% to 2018 and 10% for the overall three-year NAV return to 31 January 2020. However, in the private equity category, each year’s performance is given equal weight because returns tend to flow through sporadically.

To emphasise consistency, we favour contenders that have been in the top half of the peer group in each of the past three years. Qualitative aspects are also taken into consideration before the final awards are announced.

Last year's winners

Details of the winners of the 2019 awards can be found here.

Read our latest content on investment trusts here.