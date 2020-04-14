Money Observer Investment Trust Awards 2020: coming soon
The 2020 winners of the 15 different awards will be published on our website on Thursday 30 April.
14th April 2020 11:11
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
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The 2020 winners of the 15 different awards will be published on our website on Thursday 30 April.
At the end of this month, the winners of the annual Money Observer Investment Trust Awards will be announced.
The 2020 winners of the 15 different awards will be published on our website on Thursday 30 April at 10am. Sign up to our newsletter to get the results sent straight to your inbox.
The categories are as follows:Premier GroupBest Large Trust
Global Growth
Global Income
UK Growth
UK Income
Emerging Markets
Asia Pacific
Europe
Japan
Property
Private Equity
Infrastructure
Flexible
North America
How are the winners chosen?
Only investment companies that are recognised by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) qualify for inclusion.
Our awards are based on an investment company’s net asset value (NAV) total return (i.e. with income reinvested).
We rank them in the sector(s) under consideration according to the following weighted result: 40% for annual NAV performance to 31 January 2020, 30% to 2019, 20% to 2018 and 10% for the overall three-year NAV return to 31 January 2020. However, in the private equity category, each year’s performance is given equal weight because returns tend to flow through sporadically.
To emphasise consistency, we favour contenders that have been in the top half of the peer group in each of the past three years. Qualitative aspects are also taken into consideration before the final awards are announced.
Last year's winners
Details of the winners of the 2019 awards can be found here.
Read our latest content on investment trusts here.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.