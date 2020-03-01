NS&I Premium Bonds: have you won the April jackpot?

Two bondholders are now millionaires, while thousands of others have won smaller prizes

Two lucky savers from Hertfordshire and Essex have each won a £1 million Premium Bond jackpot prize, National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has revealed.

The first April millionaire is a man based in Hertfordshire with the winning bond number 239CV516628.

He has £40,000 of Premium Bonds in total, and bought his winning bond in January 2015.

The man is the 13th Premium Bond millionaire from Hertfordshire.

A woman based in Essex won the second £1 million prize with her bond 293GZ540034.

She owns the maximum possible number of bonds, £50,000, and purchased her winning bond in January 2017.

The win makes her the 17th jackpot winner from Essex.

April 2020 prize draw breakdown

Since the first draw in June 1957, NS&I's Premium Bond calculator Ernie has drawn 476.5 million prizes worth a total of £20.5 billion.

In the April 2020 prize draw, a total of 3,527,794 prizes worth £100,836,075 are being paid out.

The table below shows the number of prizes to be paid out at each value.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 6 £50,000 12 £25,000 25 £10,000 61 £5,000 121 £1,000 2,017 £500 6,051 £100 27,661 £50 27,661 £25 3,464,177

How to claim a Premium Bonds prize

There are several ways to claim a Premium Bonds prize.

You can use the NS&I Prize Checker app, which is available on iOS, Android and through Alexa-enabled devices.

It is also possible to log into your account on the NS&I website to check if you have won.

More recently NS&I has introduced text and email notifications which you can sign up to as well.

You can check to see if you have won a prize this month from 2 April 2020.

How to track down lost Premium Bonds

There are now more than 1.7 million prizes worth over £64 million still waiting to be claimed by Premium Bond holders.

NS&I’s tracing service or the My Lost Account website can help you track down lost Premium Bonds.

You will need to give details such as your full name, address and an estimate of how many Premium Bonds you hold and how long you have had them.