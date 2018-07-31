A plain English guide to corporate jargon

A respected analyst provides a light-hearted explanation of what corporate speak really means.

31st July 2018 10:41

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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Making sense of company statements is not always easy, so this respected analyst provides a light-hearted explanation of what corporate speak really means.

On some days, there are dozens of corporate announcements. On one particular day, many updates in the financials space, according to analyst Jeremy Grime, could simply have been condensed to the two words "in line". But that would not have made for a very interesting morning research note.

"What a strange world of spin we have created under the cloak of 'transparency'," says Grime.

It is why he has put together an amusing checklist, which investors can use to understand what company bosses are really telling us this reporting season. Despite the light-hearted approach, many of the translations are very recognisable.

Wording in a company trading statementWhat it really means
State-of-the-art systemsWe are in shock at what the latest software upgrade cost
Record revenue1% growth
Successful acquisitionUnlike all the previous acquisitions
Strategic acquisitionWe overpaid
Complimentary acquisitionThe existing business is ex growth
Investment in businessHaemorrhaging cash
Data managementPutting mailing lists together
Momentum maintainedIt is about to slow
Focus on marginBecause there is no growth
SolidWe arrested the implosion
Rigorous cost disciplineLast one out turn the lights off
Remains on targetWe can leave the downgrade until next quarter
These are strong resultsEven though you cannot tell from the numbers
Well positionedNo growth environment
ParachuteLanding comfortably after being thrown from HQ by angry investors
Unseasonal weatherSales are plummeting
ModelDesigned to handle everything except what is about to happen
Profit jumpA one-off gain
Moderately aboveThe cupboard is bare
Negative growthTerminal decline
Inflection pointWhen we are reporting huge losses
Poised to benefitNo upside currently
Pure playConcentration risk
Multi-productLack of focus
PleasedThis time it is not a profit warning
Cautious approachEveryone is going bust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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