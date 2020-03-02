Premium Bonds March 2020: who won the jackpot?
Find out which lucky savers have scooped the March 2020 Premium Bonds jackpot
2nd March 2020 12:54
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
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Find out which lucky savers have scooped the March 2020 Premium Bonds jackpot
Two lucky Premium Bondholders have scooped the jackpot in the March 2020 prize draw.
The first eligible Bond number - 250KD320334 - belongs to a woman living in Norwich.
She purchased her winning Bond in July 2015 and has a total holding of £50,000. She is just the third jackpot winner from the East Anglian City.
This month's second millionaire is a man based in Cambridgeshire.
With a total holding of £15,700, this lucky saver purchased his winning Bond in July 2018. He is the fourth jackpot millionaire from the area.
For the March prize draw a total of 3,516,240 prizes worth £100,505,875 will be paid out.
The table below shows the number of prizes that will be awarded at each value.
|Value of prize
|Number of prizes
|£1,000,000
|2
|£100,000
|6
|£50,000
|12
|£25,000
|25
|£10,000
|60
|£5,000
|120
|£1,000
|2,010
|£500
|6,030
|£100
|27,565
|£50
|27,565
|£25
|3,452,845
Almost 2 million prizes go unclaimed
Currently, there are more than 1.7 million Premiums Bonds prizes worth over £65 million that are still waiting to be claimed.
Cambridgeshire, for example, has 15,042 unclaimed prizes worth a total of £510,125.
There are six prizes worth £1,000 won between September 1986 and September 2014.
The oldest unclaimed prize in the county is £25 and was won in October 1966 with a total holding of just £1.
While in Norwich, there are 8,117 unclaimed prizes in Norwich worth a total of £284,500.
The largest unclaimed prizes is £1,000, with seven unsuspecting Premium Bond holders having won this amount between October 1996 and March 2017.
The oldest unclaimed prize in Norwich is worth £25, with Bond number CW056200 winning in December 1971 as part of a holding worth £3.
How to claim a Premium Bonds prize
You can log into the NS&I website to check if you've won a prize.
It's also possible to find out using the Prize Checker app, which is available on iOS, Android and through Alexa-enabled devices.
More recently NS&I has introduced text and email notifications which you can sign up to as well.
How to track down lost Premium Bonds
If you think you have an unclaimed Premium Bond prize, you can use NS&I’s tracing service or the My Lost Account website to help you track them down.
You’ll need to provide details such as your full name, address and an estimate of how many Premium Bonds you hold and how long you’ve had them.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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