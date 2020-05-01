Premium Bonds May 2020: have you won a prize?
Find out if you are one of the lucky Premium Bond savers in May's prize draw
1st May 2020 14:10
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
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Find out if you are one of the lucky Premium Bond savers in May's prize draw
Two lucky customers of National Savings & Investments (NS&) Premium Bonds have won the jackpot of £1 million in this month's prize draw.
The first millionaire is a Londoner, with the winning bond number of 344ZE146007 and he has the maximum Premium Bond holding of £50,000.
He bought the lucky bond in November 2018 and is the fifth Premium Bond millionaire from inner London.
This month's second millionaire is a woman based in Gloucestershire. Her winning bond number, 366AP817645, was purchased in August 2019.
She is the seventh jackpot winner from the county and has £34,000 invested in the deals.
For the May prize draw a total of 3,578,134 prizes will be paid out.
|Value of prize
|Number of prizes
|£1,000,000
|2
|£100,000
|6
|£50,000
|13
|£25,000
|25
|£10,000
|62
|£5,000
|124
|£1,000
|2,044
|£500
|6,132
|£100
|28,068
|£50
|28,068
|£25
|3,513,590
How to claim a Premium Bonds prize
You can check to see if you have won a Premium Bonds prize from 2 May 2020 on the NS&I website or via its Prize Checker app.
More recently NS&I has introduced text and email notifications which you can sign up to as well.
You can also arrange for any Premium Bonds prizes to be paid directly into your bank account.
All you need to do is log into your NS&I account online, go to 'your profile' and select 'your prize options.'
How to track down lost Premium Bonds
Currently, there are more than 1.7 million Premiums Bonds prizes worth more than £65 million that are still waiting to be claimed.
If you think you have an unclaimed Premium Bond prize, you can use NS&I’s tracing service or the My Lost Account website to help you track them down.
You will need to provide details such as your full name, address, an estimate of how many Premium Bonds you hold and how long you have had them.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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