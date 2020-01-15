Storm Brendan: will your home insurance cover the damage?

Storm Brendan has devastated parts of the UK with heavy wind and rainfall but will home insurance protect your home against damage?

Storm Brendan hit the UK with heavy rain and severe gales overnight causing widespread disruption and property damage.

More than 1,000 properties in Wales were left without power and uprooted trees, causing travel disruption.

While in the South-East, high winds ripped a 25 metre section of roof from a housing block in Slough.

If Storm Brendan has caused damage to your property, your home insurance policy may offer cover.

Does home insurance cover storm damage?

Most home buildings insurance policies will cover damage caused by extreme weather conditions such as storms.

There are some cases where an insurer may rejected a storm related claim, if they find that your home wasn't maintained to a sufficient standard.

For instance, if your roof suffered damage due to heavy winds, your insurer may refuse your claim if they have reason to believe your roof was poorly maintained or already damaged..

Ensuring that your home is well-maintained is important, especially if you live in an area that is prone to adverse weather or extreme conditions.

What should you do if your home is damaged by a storm?

If your home is affected by storm damage, try to report it to your insurer as soon as possible.

Make sure that you have your insurance documents and policy number to hand as you will be asked for those details during the call.

How to protect your home from storm damage

It's important to keep your home well-maintained throughout the year to reduce the risk of damage from storms and extreme weather.

Regularly inspecting your roof can help you identify things such as loose tiles and get them repaired.

Keeping your guttering and drain pipes clear will help avoid blockages and lower your risk of flooding.

Trimming back bushes or small trees can also help prevent damage from high winds.

Before the storm or adverse whether arrives, try to secure loose items such as garden furniture, tools and toys to prevent them from being blown away or causing more damage.