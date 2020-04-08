Visit Buckingham palace or learn to Samba: 8 free things to do online this Easter Bank Holiday

How to bake, dance and quiz your way through the lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown means many cannot leave their homes this Easter bank holiday weekend except for exercise or crucial activities. While it may be tempting to sneak out for some sun during the predicted weekend heatwave, it is vital that we stay home as much as possible to stop Covid-19 from spreading. But fortunately there are so many things you and your loved ones can do to stay entertained from the comfort of your homes. From virtual pub quizzes to remotely touring Buckingham Palace, we have rounded up eight ideas to keep you entertained indoors. Watch a theatre production The National Theatre is now streaming productions live on its YouTube channel for free. Every Thursday a new production will be released and will be available for one week after the initial live broadcast. More than two million people tuned into “One Man, Two Guvnors,” starring James Corden, which ran from 4 April to 9 April. This weekend you can tune into “Officially Jayne Eyre,” directed by Sally Cookson. Similarly, the Royal Opera House has launched a programme of online shows and masterclasses. Productions including “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and Verdi’s “La Traviata” will be available to stream live on their YouTube channel.

Visit a virtual dog café The Dachshund Café is a dog events company that would normally host physical pop-up cafés and parties for dachshunds, their owners and dog lovers across the UK. But since the lockdown they have taken their events online. This Saturday (11 April) the café will host its first virtual dachshund disco, with a DJ playing disco and funk. To join you’ll need to download Zoom and find the meeting ID and password on the Dachshund Café’s private Facebook and Instagram pages. The Dachshund café hosts events across the UK all throughout the year, so keep an eye out for future virtual meet-ups.

Tour a museum or gallery You can now take a tour of some of the world’s most famous museums and galleries from the comfort of your home. Google Arts & Culture is an online platform that gives you access to more than 2,500 cultural institutions across the globe. From London’s Tate Modern to the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico, you can view exhibitions for free online. A number of galleries are offering their own tours for free too. The Met Museum in New York created an award-winning series of short videos which allow viewers to immerse themselves its art and architecture. The Louvre, in Paris, and the Vatican museum offer virtual tours of some exhibitions online.

Roam around Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace has also virtually opened its doors to the public. You can take a digital tour through the iconic building, including the Throne Room, and find out fun facts along the way. Tours are free and can be accessed on the Buckingham Palace website.

Take a free dance class From the Cha Cha to the Samba, Simply Dancing Partners is hosting a variety of free virtual Latin dance lessons. You can pick up the steps from the comfort of your own home.

Do an Easter baking challenge Alternatively, you can put your culinary skills to the test and learn to bake hot cross buns, a traditional Easter treat. If you feel daring you can enter your creations into a special baking challenge this weekend. Whether you are a keen baker or just getting started, Cowcross Yards is hosting a virtual hot cross buns competition called “Show Us Ya Buns.” The London-based food market is asking for bakers to share photos of their creations online. To enter you will need to take the Cowcross Yards special recipe from their website and add your own unique twist. Once your creation is ready, all you have to do is post a picture on Facebook or Instagram using #CowcrossShowUsYaBuns. The challenge is now live and closes on Easter Sunday.

Tune into a virtual gig Musicians across the world are hosting virtual gigs and music sessions to make up for not being able to play live. Performers including Chris Martin from Coldplay have hosted live gigs on their Instagram or Facebook pages. Have look at your favourite artist's social media pages to see if they will be running live sessions this weekend. Host a virtual pub quiz Stay connected with your friends and loved ones by hosting a virtual pub quiz over the Easter break. There are lots of free platforms you can use to host a video call with multiple people including Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts. Decide who will be the quiz master and this person will be in charge of making the questions and setting up the call. Be sure to have snacks and treats close by and enjoy the quizzing fun.