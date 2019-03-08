The week ahead: Brexit, Prudential, Morrisons, Wetherspoons

Our head of equity strategy talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.

8th March 2019 14:44

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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interactive investor's head of equity strategy Lee Wild takes us through the big results and market-moving announcements scheduled for the trading week.  

Monday 11 March

Trading Statements

River and Mercantile Group, Kcell, Silence Therapeutics, Microsaic Systems, Hutchison China Meditech, Old Mutual

AGM/EGM

Blockchain Worldwide

Tuesday 12 March

Brexit vote - MPs vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit deal.

Trading Statements

PureCircle, PRS Reit, Pennant International, Gresham Technologies, 888 Holdings, Pendragon, Surgical Innovations, Menzies (John), Midwich Group, G4S, H&T Group, Forterra, Domino's Pizza, Cairn Energy, Computacenter, French Connection, Forbidden Technologies, TCS Group

AGM/EGM

Starvest

Wednesday 13 March

Trading Statements

Balfour Beatty, Provident Financial, Advanced Medical Solutions, StatPro, Prudential, Burford Capital, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, ECSC Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Dignity, Lookers, Standard Life Aberdeen, TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Thursday 14 March

Trading statements

Brooks Macdonald, Savills, Just Group, Capital & Regional, Capita Group, Marshalls, Oxford BioMedica

AGM/EGM

Benchmark Holdings

Friday 15 March

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings, Wetherspoon (JD), Restaurant Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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