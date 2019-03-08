The week ahead: Brexit, Prudential, Morrisons, Wetherspoons
Our head of equity strategy talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.
8th March 2019 14:44
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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interactive investor's head of equity strategy Lee Wild takes us through the big results and market-moving announcements scheduled for the trading week.
Monday 11 March
Trading Statements
River and Mercantile Group, Kcell, Silence Therapeutics, Microsaic Systems, Hutchison China Meditech, Old Mutual
AGM/EGM
Blockchain Worldwide
Tuesday 12 March
Brexit vote - MPs vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit deal.
Trading Statements
PureCircle, PRS Reit, Pennant International, Gresham Technologies, 888 Holdings, Pendragon, Surgical Innovations, Menzies (John), Midwich Group, G4S, H&T Group, Forterra, Domino's Pizza, Cairn Energy, Computacenter, French Connection, Forbidden Technologies, TCS Group
AGM/EGM
Starvest
Wednesday 13 March
Trading Statements
Balfour Beatty, Provident Financial, Advanced Medical Solutions, StatPro, Prudential, Burford Capital, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, ECSC Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Dignity, Lookers, Standard Life Aberdeen, TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Thursday 14 March
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, Savills, Just Group, Capital & Regional, Capita Group, Marshalls, Oxford BioMedica
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings
Friday 15 March
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings, Wetherspoon (JD), Restaurant Group
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