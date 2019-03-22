The week ahead: Brexit Special
There'll be more Brexit action and corporate news for markets to get their teeth into in the days ahead.
22nd March 2019 16:02
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There'll be more Brexit action and corporate news for markets to get their teeth into in the days ahead. Lee Wild has all the detail and the key ex-dividend dates for the diary.
Monday 25 March
Trading Statements
Pennon, Quixant, IFG Group, Brady, Hansteen Holdings, Spectra Systems, BigBlu Broadband, ADES International Holding, MD Medical Group Investments, SpaceandPeople, Microgen
AGM/EGM
Velocity Composites
Tuesday 26 March
Trading Statements
United Utilities, Access Intelligence, Fevertree Drinks, Premier Technical Services, Pelatro, Personal Group, LiDCO Group, Gulf Marine Services, XLMedia, Alliance Pharma, Barr (A G), Boku, Moss Bros, S & U, Clarke (T)
AGM/EGM
LXB Retail Properties, Tritax Eurobox, I-nexus Global
Wednesday 27 March
Trading Statements
Imperial Brands, Diploma, Bellway, Anglo Pacific Group, Cloudcall, CPP Group, Churchill China, Hilton Food, Brave Bison
AGM/EGM
Premier Veterinary Group, Amino Technologies
Thursday 28 March
Trading statements
MITIE Group, International Public Partnership, Tritax Eurobox, Diurnal Group, Ceres Power, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Arix Bioscience, Biome Technologies, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, India Capital Growth Fund, Intelligent Ultrasound Group
AGM/EGM
Aukett Swanke Group, Chenavari Capital Solutions
Friday 29 March
Trading statements
GAN, Chesnara, Cathay International Holdings
AGM/EGM
St Modwen Properties, Angus Energy, Local Shopping REIT, Micro Focus International
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.