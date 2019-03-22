The week ahead: Brexit Special

There'll be more Brexit action and corporate news for markets to get their teeth into in the days ahead.

22nd March 2019 16:02

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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There'll be more Brexit action and corporate news for markets to get their teeth into in the days ahead. Lee Wild has all the detail and the key ex-dividend dates for the diary.

Monday 25 March

Trading Statements

Pennon, Quixant, IFG Group, Brady, Hansteen Holdings, Spectra Systems, BigBlu Broadband, ADES International Holding, MD Medical Group Investments, SpaceandPeople, Microgen

AGM/EGM

Velocity Composites

Tuesday 26 March

Trading Statements

United Utilities, Access Intelligence, Fevertree Drinks, Premier Technical Services, Pelatro, Personal Group, LiDCO Group, Gulf Marine Services, XLMedia, Alliance Pharma, Barr (A G), Boku, Moss Bros, S & U, Clarke (T)

AGM/EGM

LXB Retail Properties, Tritax Eurobox, I-nexus Global

Wednesday 27 March

Trading Statements

Imperial Brands, Diploma, Bellway, Anglo Pacific Group, Cloudcall, CPP Group, Churchill China, Hilton Food, Brave Bison

AGM/EGM

Premier Veterinary Group, Amino Technologies

Thursday 28 March

Trading statements

MITIE Group, International Public Partnership, Tritax Eurobox, Diurnal Group, Ceres Power, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Arix Bioscience, Biome Technologies, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, India Capital Growth Fund, Intelligent Ultrasound Group

AGM/EGM

Aukett Swanke Group, Chenavari Capital Solutions

Friday 29 March

Trading statements

GAN, Chesnara, Cathay International Holdings

AGM/EGM

St Modwen Properties, Angus Energy, Local Shopping REIT, Micro Focus International

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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