The Week Ahead: BT results outlook
In another short trading week, our head of equity strategy discusses possible outcomes for BT shares.
3rd May 2019 16:33
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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In another short trading week, our head of equity strategy discusses possible outcomes for BT shares.
Monday 6 May
UK May Bank Holiday – market closed
Tuesday 7 May
Trading Statements
Domino's Pizza, Faron Pharmaceuticals
AGM/EGM
SDL, Kape Technologies, Vivo Energy, Apax Global Alpha, Gran Tierra Energy, Costain, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Verona Pharma
Wednesday 8 May
Trading Statements
Direct Line Insurance, ITV, Travis Perkins, Imperial Brands, Elegant Hotels Group, Smartspace Software, Osirium Technologies
AGM/EGM
Travis Perkins, Rentokil Initial, Ten Entertainment, SIG, Team17 Group, Independent Oil & Gas, Grafton Group, Caledonia Mining, Apax Global Alpha
Thursday 9 May
Trading statements
Derwent London, RSA Insurance, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Barratt Developments, IFG Group, Mondi, IMI, National Express, Lucara Diamond, Air Partner, BT
AGM/EGM
Elecosoft, TomCo Energy, Direct Line Insurance, ConvaTec Group, John Wood Group, Tyman, Glencore, Moneysupermarket.com, Rathbone Brothers, Onesavings Bank, John Laing Group, Malin Corporation, Huntsworth, IFG Group, IMI, Petards
Friday 10 May
Uber IPO
Trading statements
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, International Consolidated Airlines Group, BBA Aviation
AGM/EGM
X5 Retail Group, John Wood Group, Alpha Fx Group, FBD Holdings, Rightmove, Eurocell, Clarke (T), TransGlobe Energy
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