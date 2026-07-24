The Week Ahead: the FTSE 100 results that could move markets

Investors will have plenty to keep them occupied in the coming days as some of the country’s biggest and most popular companies report results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

24th July 2026 13:12

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Monday 27 July

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, Cranswick, RTC Group, Vodafone

AGM/EGM

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, EnSilica, Northern Venture Trust, Vodafone

Tuesday 28 July

Trading statements

Barclays (LSE:BARC), Coats Group, Croda International, DSW Capital, Essentra, Forterra, Games Workshop, GSK, Inchcape, Man Group, Restore, Staffline, Unilever, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Clontarf Energy, CT UK High Income Trust, European Opportunities Trust, JPMorgan European Growth & Income, Kodal Minerals, Majestic Corp, Metals One, NewRiver REIT, Rockwood Strategic

Wednesday 29 July

Trading statements

Aberdeen, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Breedon, Conduit, Franchise Brands, Glencore, Greggs, Hargreaves Services, Hostelworld, International Personal Finance, Jadestone Energy, Kerry Group, Lancashire Holdings, Nichols, Paragon Banking Group, PayPoint, Rathbones, Reckitt Benckiser, Rio Tinto, Sage, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, SDI Group, Shaftesbury Capital, St James's Place, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Weir

AGM/EGM

Dekel Agri-Vision, Northern 2 VCT, PayPoint

Thursday 30 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include MONY Group and Reach.

Trading statements

AIB Group, Anglo American, ASA International Group, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, Drax, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Foxtons, Greencoat UK Wind, Haleon, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Hutchmed China, Informa, International Paper Co, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange Group, Mondi, Pets at Home, Primary Health Properties, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce, Schroders, Segro, Seplat Energy, Shell, Vanquis Banking Group, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Active Energy Group, Eurasia Mining, Northern 3 VCT, Permanent TSB Group Holdings, Reabold Resources, Tatton Asset Management

Friday 31 July

Trading statements

IG Group, IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek, Melrose Industries, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), RHI Magnesita NV, Rightmove, Taylor Wimpey

AGM/EGM

Clean Power Hydrogen, Cykel AI, Foresight Group Holdings, Spectra Systems Corp, Team, Triple Point VCT 2011

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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