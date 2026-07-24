The Week Ahead: the FTSE 100 results that could move markets
Investors will have plenty to keep them occupied in the coming days as some of the country’s biggest and most popular companies report results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
24th July 2026 13:12
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 27 July
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, Cranswick, RTC Group, Vodafone
AGM/EGM
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, EnSilica, Northern Venture Trust, Vodafone
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Tuesday 28 July
Trading statements
Barclays (LSE:BARC), Coats Group, Croda International, DSW Capital, Essentra, Forterra, Games Workshop, GSK, Inchcape, Man Group, Restore, Staffline, Unilever, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Clontarf Energy, CT UK High Income Trust, European Opportunities Trust, JPMorgan European Growth & Income, Kodal Minerals, Majestic Corp, Metals One, NewRiver REIT, Rockwood Strategic
Wednesday 29 July
Trading statements
Aberdeen, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Breedon, Conduit, Franchise Brands, Glencore, Greggs, Hargreaves Services, Hostelworld, International Personal Finance, Jadestone Energy, Kerry Group, Lancashire Holdings, Nichols, Paragon Banking Group, PayPoint, Rathbones, Reckitt Benckiser, Rio Tinto, Sage, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, SDI Group, Shaftesbury Capital, St James's Place, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Weir
AGM/EGM
Dekel Agri-Vision, Northern 2 VCT, PayPoint
Thursday 30 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include MONY Group and Reach.
Trading statements
AIB Group, Anglo American, ASA International Group, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, Drax, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Foxtons, Greencoat UK Wind, Haleon, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Hutchmed China, Informa, International Paper Co, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange Group, Mondi, Pets at Home, Primary Health Properties, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Rolls-Royce, Schroders, Segro, Seplat Energy, Shell, Vanquis Banking Group, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Active Energy Group, Eurasia Mining, Northern 3 VCT, Permanent TSB Group Holdings, Reabold Resources, Tatton Asset Management
Friday 31 July
Trading statements
IG Group, IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Intertek, Melrose Industries, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), RHI Magnesita NV, Rightmove, Taylor Wimpey
AGM/EGM
Clean Power Hydrogen, Cykel AI, Foresight Group Holdings, Spectra Systems Corp, Team, Triple Point VCT 2011
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