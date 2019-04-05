The Week Ahead: FTSE 100, Tesco, ASOS
Our head of equity strategy reviews the week’s main events, including big results and ex-dividend dates.
5th April 2019 14:56
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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As Brexit rumbles on, interactive investor's head of equity strategy Lee Wild talks us through the main events of the next week, including some big results and ex-dividend dates.
Monday 8 April
Quiet day
Tuesday 9 April
Trading Statements
Nanoco, Anexo, Luceco, Destiny Pharma, Mission Marketing Group, City Pub Group
Wednesday 10 April
Trading Statements
PageGroup, McCarthy Stone, ASOS, Petards, RA International, Tesco, Ergomed, Central Asia Metals, Walker Greenbank, Epwin Group, Warpaint London, Futura Medical
AGM/EGM
Rio Tinto
Thursday 11 April
A selection of stocks going ex-dividend:
ITV:
Final dividend of 5.4p
Yield 6.1%
Barratt Developments:
Interim dividend of 9.6p
Yield 7.2%
Aviva:
Final dividend of 20.75p
Yield 7.6%
Trading statements
Man Group, WH Smith, hVIVO, Corero Network Security, Trackwise Designs
AGM/EGM
Smith & Nephew
Friday 12 April
Second Brexit deadline.
AGM/EGM
HSBC Holdings
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