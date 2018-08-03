The week ahead: HSBC, Paddy Power Betfair, Prudential
3rd August 2018 17:05
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There's still plenty to keep stock watchers on their toes in the days ahead, including big name blue-chips, according to Lee Wild.
Monday 6 August
Trading Statements
SDL, Synthomer, Ultra Electronics, HSBC, Omega Diagnostics
AGM/EGM
Solo Oil
Tuesday 7 August
Trading Statements
Standard Life Aberdeen, Rotork, Domino's Pizza, Clarke (T), Genel Energy, InterContinental Hotels Group, Verona Pharma, TP Icap, Intertek, Meggitt, Zotefoams, Hargreaves Lansdown
AGM/EGM
Wednesday 8 August
Trading Statements
Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Stock Spirits, Just Energy Group, Mereo Biopharma, Morgan Sindall, Glencore, Hill & Smith, PageGroup, Paddy Power Betfair, Prudential, UDG Healthcare, Bellway
AGM/EGM
Investec, Majestic Wine
Thursday 9 August
Trading statements
Evraz, G4S, Coca-Cola European Partners, Legal & General, Coca-Cola HBC, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, Tritax Big Box Reit, Derwent London, Ibstock
AGM/EGM
Nextenergy Solar Fund, Premier African Minerals
Friday 10 August
Trading statements
Volution Group
AGM/EGM
iEnergizer
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