The week ahead: HSBC, Paddy Power Betfair, Prudential

3rd August 2018 17:05

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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There's still plenty to keep stock watchers on their toes in the days ahead, including big name blue-chips, according to Lee Wild.

Monday 6 August

Trading Statements

SDL, Synthomer, Ultra Electronics, HSBC, Omega Diagnostics

AGM/EGM

Solo Oil

Tuesday 7 August

Trading Statements

Standard Life Aberdeen, Rotork, Domino's Pizza, Clarke (T), Genel Energy, InterContinental Hotels Group, Verona Pharma, TP Icap, Intertek, Meggitt, Zotefoams, Hargreaves Lansdown

AGM/EGM

Wednesday 8 August

Trading Statements

Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Stock Spirits, Just Energy Group, Mereo Biopharma, Morgan Sindall, Glencore, Hill & Smith, PageGroup, Paddy Power Betfair, Prudential, UDG Healthcare, Bellway

AGM/EGM

Investec, Majestic Wine

Thursday 9 August

Trading statements

Evraz, G4S, Coca-Cola European Partners, Legal & General, Coca-Cola HBC, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, Tritax Big Box Reit, Derwent London, Ibstock

AGM/EGM

Nextenergy Solar Fund, Premier African Minerals 

Friday 10 August

Trading statements

Volution Group

AGM/EGM

iEnergizer

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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