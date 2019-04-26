The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, BP, Shell star in busy week
In a week sprinkled with big names results, our head of equity strategy picks out the ones to watch.
26th April 2019 15:54
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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In a week sprinkled with big names results, our head of equity strategy picks out the ones to watch.
Monday 29 April
Trading Statements
PROACTIS Holdings, Lok'n Store, UP Global Sourcing Holdings, Horizon Discovery Group
AGM/EGM
Holders Technology, Highway Capital
Tuesday 30 April
Trading Statements
Elementis, Jupiter Fund Management, Weir Group, St James's Place, Greene King, Standard Chartered, Avacta, BP, C4x Discovery Holdings, Whitbread, Xeros Technology, Rosenblatt Group, Proteome Sciences, Atlas Mara Co-invest, Animalcare
AGM/EGM
e-Therapeutics, Aquis Exchange, Minoan Group, LSL Property Services, AFC Energy, Symphony International Holdings, Countrywide, Anglo American
Wednesday 1 May
Trading Statements
Persimmon, London Stock Exchange, Next, RPS Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Rank Group, IWG, Inmarsat, Avon Rubber, Sainsbury (J), Circassia Pharmaceuticals
AGM/EGM
London Stock Exchange, Location Sciences, Ocado, Lighthouse Group, Witan Investment Trust, Lancashire Holdings, Getbusy, TechnipFMC
Thursday 2 May
Trading statements
Schroders, Smith & Nephew, Lloyds Banking Group, Howden Joinery, Fisher (James) & Sons, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola HBC, International Personal Finance, Royal Dutch Shell, Smith & Nephew, Paddy Power Betfair, Indivior, Lancashire Holdings
AGM/EGM
Empiric Student Property, Schroders, Reach, Dalata Hotel Group, Blackrock World Mining Trust, Unilever, Phoenix Group, Equiniti Group, Eve Sleep, Barclays, Gresham Technologies, Mpac Group, Forbes Ventures
Friday 3 May
Trading statements
ConvaTec, InterContinental Hotels Group, Intu Properties, HSBC, Numis Corporation
AGM/EGM
AssetCo, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Intu Properties, Merlin Entertainments
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.