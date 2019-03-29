The week ahead: More Brexit and a big day for Lloyds Bank

Brexit will grab all the headlines again, but there are also some big income stocks going ex-dividend.

29th March 2019 17:05

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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Brexit will grab all the headlines again, but there are some big income stocks going ex-dividend over the next week. interactive investor's head of equity strategy also discusses prospects for a couple of household names about to publish annual results.

Monday 1 April

Trading Statements

Globaltrans Investment, Instem

Tuesday 2 April

Trading Statements

James Halstead, DP Eurasia, Nucleus Financial Group, TP Group, Trinity Exploration & Production, MP Evans, Next Fifteen Communications, Belvoir Lettings

Wednesday 3 April

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Topps Tiles, CMC Markets, Gattaca, Applied Graphene Materials, Minds + Machines, AA, Shield Therapeutics, Athelney Trust

Thursday 4 April

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Smart Metering Systems, Saga

Friday 5 April

US non-farm payrolls data. Consensus is for 175,000 jobs added in March.

Trading statements

Creo Medical

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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