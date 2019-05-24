Week Ahead: A new FTSE 100 stock?
Another bank holiday shortens the UK working week, but our head of markets has plenty to talk about.
24th May 2019 15:20
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 27 May
Spring bank holiday
Tuesday 28 May
Trading Statements
AFI Development, Oxford Biodynamics, Amigo Holdings, Kainos
AGM/EGM
Smart Metering Systems, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Emmerson, Triple Point Social Housing Reit, Yolo Leisure and Technology
Wednesday 29 May
Trading Statements
Jadestone Energy, Telford Homes, Stobart, Harbourvest Global Private Equity, AVEVA Group, Caledonia Investments
AGM/EGM
Kcell, Oxford BioMedica, International Public Partnership, Xeros Technology, Coca-cola European Partners, MOD Resources
Thursday 30 May
Trading statements
Johnson Matthey, Daily Mail and General Trust, FirstGroup, Pennon, LondonMetric Property, De La Rue
AGM/EGM
F&C Commercial Property Trust, eServGlobal, Brady
Friday 31 May
Trading statements
Wizz Air, Charles Stanley, DCD Media
AGM/EGM
Mail.RU Group, Alba Mineral Resources, Tiziana Life Sciences, Nostrum Oil & Gas
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