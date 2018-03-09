The week ahead: Spring Statement, Morrisons, JD Wetherspoon
9th March 2018 17:21
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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It's quieter now on the corporate results front, but there are still interesting numbers slated for release. Major focus, though, is the Spring Statement.
Monday 12 March
Trading Statements
Seeing Machines, Diurnal Group, Grupo Clarin, Eve Sleep, Medica Group, Pennant International, Polymetal International, Polypipe, Clarkson, Hutchison China Meditech
AGM/EGM
Megafon
Tuesday 13 March
Chancellor Philip Hammond has shifted the annual Budget to the autumn, but will discuss growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in a Spring Statement on Tuesday.
It's widely expected that the public finances are in much better shape than expected, with billions available for Hammond to spend. However, don't expect any major giveaways. The chancellor is likely to favour prudence, keeping some powder dry to deploy in case Brexit goes badly wrong.
Trading Statements
Goals Soccer Centres, Gresham Technologies, Cairn Energy, H&T Group, Antofagasta, Applegreen, Surgical Innovations, Brady, French Connection, TP Icap, Crossrider, Smart Metering Systems, Stadium Group, Zotefoams, Computacenter
Wednesday 14 March
Trading Statements
Balfour Beatty, Prudential, StatPro, SafeCharge International, Marshalls, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Empresaria, EKF Diagnostics, Dignity, Futura Medical, Burford Capital, InterQuest, Advanced Medical Solutions, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets
AGM/EGM
Majestic Wine, Toople
Thursday 15 March
Trading statements
Kier Group, Amryt Pharma, TMT Investments, Megafon, Forbidden Technologies, Just Group, Old Mutual, Spirax-Sarco Engineering
AGM/EGM
Oxford Biodynamics, Lonmin
Friday 16 March
Trading statements
Wetherspoon (J D), MITIE Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Investec
AGM/EGM
Spitfire Oil
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