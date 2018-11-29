The week ahead: Things kick into life after Easter break
13th April 2017 16:26
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
It's a busy coming seven days, as the likes of Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Sky update the market in what is a shortened trading week.
Tuesday 18 April
Trading Statements
Ashmore Group
AGM/EGM
Apax Global Alpha
Wednesday 19 April
Trading Statements
Associated British Foods, Fenner, e-Therapeutics, RELX, Rio Tinto, Rentokil, Segro, Henderson Group, Burberry Group, Bunzl
AGM/EGM
Greggs, Bunzl
Thursday 20 April
Trading statements
Torchmark Corporation, Sky, Debenhams, Unilever, Schlumberger, Xeros Technology, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, Jersey Oil And Gas, Electrical Geodesics, Man Group, Evraz, Go-Ahead Group, Moneysupermarket.com
AGM/EGM
Redx Pharma, Essentra, Acacia Mining
Friday 21 April
Trading statements
Reckitt Benckiser
AGM/EGM
Symphony International
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.