The week ahead: Things kick into life after Easter break

It's a busy coming seven days, as the likes of Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Sky update the market in what is a shortened trading week.

Tuesday 18 April

Trading Statements

Ashmore Group

AGM/EGM

Apax Global Alpha

Wednesday 19 April

Trading Statements

Associated British Foods, Fenner, e-Therapeutics, RELX, Rio Tinto, Rentokil, Segro, Henderson Group, Burberry Group, Bunzl

AGM/EGM

Greggs, Bunzl

Thursday 20 April

Trading statements

Torchmark Corporation, Sky, Debenhams, Unilever, Schlumberger, Xeros Technology, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, Jersey Oil And Gas, Electrical Geodesics, Man Group, Evraz, Go-Ahead Group, Moneysupermarket.com

AGM/EGM

Redx Pharma, Essentra, Acacia Mining

Friday 21 April

Trading statements

Reckitt Benckiser

AGM/EGM

Symphony International

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.