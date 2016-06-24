The week ahead: Tullow Oil, Stagecoach
24th June 2016 17:06
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 27 June
Trading Statements
Porvair, One Media IP Group
AGMs/EGMs
Eland Oil & Gas, Velox3, Coms, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Anglo Asian Mining, Ergomed
Tuesday 28 June
Trading Statements
Ocado Group, Blue Prism Group, ULS Technology, Secure Property Development & Investment, BCA Marketplace, Picton Property Income, Cohort
AGMs/EGMs
ServicePower Technologies, Xchanging, Old Mutual Group, JKX Oil & Gas, Eden Research, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Fastjet, Petropavlovsk, President Energy
Wednesday 29 June
Bus and train companyhas had a bad year. Loved in the City for its sector-leading bus margins, the Scots firm warned in April that its rail business had been hit by weak consumer confidence and terrorism concerns.
However, it said then that the company was still on track to achieve its expectation of overall adjusted earnings per share for year ending 30 April 2016. We'll find out on Wednesday.
Trading Statements
Harwood Wealth Management, Stagecoach Group, Dixons Carphone, International Greetings, Torotrak
AGMs/EGMs
Air Partner, Pacific Assets Trust, Rare Earth Minerals, Norcon, W Resources, Industrial Multi Property Trust, Cogenpower, Herencia Resources
Thursday 30 June
Investors piled intoahead of April's last update. A Brexit vote makes a similar trend unlikely this time, although there should be plenty for stock watchers to get their teeth into. Ahead of first-half results next month, look for news on operational news flow at the Jubilee field, offshore Ghana. Expect more on the TEN fields, also in Ghana, and plans to restart drilling in Kenya.
"As a US dollar-denominated business with very limited operational activity within the EU, the outcome of the Britain’s EU membership referendum cannot materially impact Tullow," says Barclays analyst James Hosie.
"However, sustained sterling weakness against the dollar would be positive for our p/share sum-of-the-parts valuation: revising our USD/GBP assumption from $1.50/£ to the spot rate of ~$1.41/£ would increase our tangible net asset value by 6% to 324p/share."
Trading Statements
IPSA Group, Outsourcery, Mercia Technologies, John Wood Group, Serco
AGMs/EGMs
Yolo Leisure And Technology, Stobart Group, Strat Aero, Auctus Growth, Westminster Group, Public Power Corp, Bond International Software, Megafon, Mariana Resources, London Capital Group Holding, Advanced Oncotherapy, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Plaza Centers NV, Onzima Ventures, Gameaccount Network
Friday 1 July
Trading Statements
AGMs/EGMs
Bellzone Mining
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.