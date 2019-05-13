The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Burberry

Our head of markets looks at what to expect from big dividend payers flagging numbers this week.

13th May 2019 09:52

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Our head of markets looks at what to expect from big dividend payers flagging numbers this week.

Monday 13 May

Trading Statements

Dignity, Centrica, Victrex, TBC Bank Group, Diploma, Centralnic

AGM/EGM

Maintel Holdings, Anglo Pacific Group

Tuesday 14 May

Trading Statements

Stock Spirits,Zytronic, ITE Group,TCS Group,EI Group, Telecom Egypt, BGEO Group, Land Securities, Premier Foods, Vodafone, Great Eastern Energy, ,Braemar Shipping Services

AGM/EGM

St James's Place, Igas Energy, IWG, Capita, Chesnara, Standard Life Aberdeen, PV Crystalox Solar, Michelmersh Brick, Microsaic Systems, Bank Of Cyprus, Amerisur Resources, Impact Healthcare Reit, Bank Of Ireland

Wednesday 15 May

Trading Statements

Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TP Icap, William Hill, Hargreaves Lansdown, Kingfisher, Galliford Try, Ten Lifestyle, Marston's, Romgaz, TUI, Solid State, Sanderson Group, JPJ Group, CYBG, Brewin Dolphin, Compass, Georgia Healthcare Group, British Land

AGM/EGM

Tritax Big Box Reit, Playtech, Secure Trust Bank, William Hill, Rockhopper Exploration, Jupiter Fund Management, Be Heard Group

Thursday 16 May

Trading statements

Premier Oil, Keller Group, Just Group, Balfour Beatty, Grainger, Thomas Cook, Euromoney Institutional Investor, National Grid, Wincanton, SigamaRoc, 3i Group, Investec, Burberry

AGM/EGM

Lloyds Banking Group, Oriole Resources, Princess Private Equity Holding, Premier Oil, Prudential, Safestyle UK, Computacenter, Spire Healthcare, Sanne, Capital & Regional, Weir, Worldpay, Woodford Patient Capital Trust, Serinus Energy, One Media IP Group, Gresham House, Seplat Petroleum, Great Western Mining, Genel Energy

Friday 17 May

Trading statements

Hikma Pharmaceuticals, easyJet, Future, Sage

AGM/EGM

Restaurant Group, Real Estate Investors, Hunters Property, BGEO, Bango

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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