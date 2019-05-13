The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Burberry
Our head of markets looks at what to expect from big dividend payers flagging numbers this week.
13th May 2019 09:52
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Our head of markets looks at what to expect from big dividend payers flagging numbers this week.
Monday 13 May
Trading Statements
Dignity, Centrica, Victrex, TBC Bank Group, Diploma, Centralnic
AGM/EGM
Maintel Holdings, Anglo Pacific Group
Tuesday 14 May
Trading Statements
Stock Spirits,Zytronic, ITE Group,TCS Group,EI Group, Telecom Egypt, BGEO Group, Land Securities, Premier Foods, Vodafone, Great Eastern Energy, ,Braemar Shipping Services
AGM/EGM
St James's Place, Igas Energy, IWG, Capita, Chesnara, Standard Life Aberdeen, PV Crystalox Solar, Michelmersh Brick, Microsaic Systems, Bank Of Cyprus, Amerisur Resources, Impact Healthcare Reit, Bank Of Ireland
Wednesday 15 May
Trading Statements
Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TP Icap, William Hill, Hargreaves Lansdown, Kingfisher, Galliford Try, Ten Lifestyle, Marston's, Romgaz, TUI, Solid State, Sanderson Group, JPJ Group, CYBG, Brewin Dolphin, Compass, Georgia Healthcare Group, British Land
AGM/EGM
Tritax Big Box Reit, Playtech, Secure Trust Bank, William Hill, Rockhopper Exploration, Jupiter Fund Management, Be Heard Group
Thursday 16 May
Trading statements
Premier Oil, Keller Group, Just Group, Balfour Beatty, Grainger, Thomas Cook, Euromoney Institutional Investor, National Grid, Wincanton, SigamaRoc, 3i Group, Investec, Burberry
AGM/EGM
Lloyds Banking Group, Oriole Resources, Princess Private Equity Holding, Premier Oil, Prudential, Safestyle UK, Computacenter, Spire Healthcare, Sanne, Capital & Regional, Weir, Worldpay, Woodford Patient Capital Trust, Serinus Energy, One Media IP Group, Gresham House, Seplat Petroleum, Great Western Mining, Genel Energy
Friday 17 May
Trading statements
Hikma Pharmaceuticals, easyJet, Future, Sage
AGM/EGM
Restaurant Group, Real Estate Investors, Hunters Property, BGEO, Bango
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