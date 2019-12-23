WIN £1,000 - Vote now in the Moneywise Customer Service Awards 2020

Vote for best - and worst - financial customer service to be in with a chance of winning £1,000

Give your views on the customer service from financial firms, banks and insurers to be in with the chance of winning a £1,000 prize. Whether the service is good or bad, we want to hear from you.

This year, we're offering a £1,000 cash prize to one lucky reader who completes the survey. Five more readers will each win £100 in Amazon, John Lewis or Marks & Spencer vouchers.

Plus, we also offer a free copy of Moneywise magazine (first 10,000 participants) delivered to your door as a thank you for taking part. Winners for the prizes will be notified in May.

The results of the survey form the basis for our Moneywise Customer Service Awards. See the 2020 Customer Service Awards winners here.

Please note the providers listed do not represent a shortlist of nominees, rather a list of well-known providers (as many as we can think of). If you would like to nominate a firm not on the list, please use the "other" boxes provided in the survey.

To take the survey, click on the link below. You will be redirected to our survey partner Coredata's website:

Survey FAQ:

Q: How long does the survey take?

A: The survey should take between 10 and 20 minutes to complete, depending on how many categories you qualify for.

Q: Who should I vote for?

A: Vote for the largest of multinationals or the smallest of building societies – the size or shape of the company doesn’t matter, provided it is looking after you. As long as a company receives a statistically relevant number of votes it will qualify for the awards.

Q: What do you do with the findings?

A: We award those companies who look after their customers by making known the winners in each category. We also make known the worst providers so you know which companies to avoid. We play back some behavioural findings to you so we can all improve how we manage our finances.

Anonymised findings are also made available to financial companies (should they want it) so they can better understand your frustrations and deal with your issues.

Q: How and when are the prize winners selected?

A: Prize winners are selected by a random draw within a month of the competition closing. Everyone who opted in to the prize draw has an equal chance of winning.

Only one entry is allowed per e-mail address, and those who aren’t already opted into our newsletters will be added since this is the means by which winners will be announced. Winners will be notified after the closing of the survey.

Winners will have to respond to contact made within 28 days or the prize will be redrawn.

Q: When will I get my free magazine?

A: Free magazine requests will be processed in May 2020.

Moneywise Publishing Limited (MWP) – Customer Awards Survey Prize Draw

Terms and Conditions

The MWP Customer Awards Survey (the Survey): (i) is open to all UK residents aged 18 years or over; (ii) shall close at 17:00 on Sunday 10 May; and (iii) is not open to employees of MWP or anyone professionally associated with MWP or the Survey.

By participating in the Survey, you will be given the opportunity to participate in a prize draw for: (i) 1 x £1,000 (one thousand pounds sterling); or (ii) 5 x £100 Amazon, John Lewis or M&S Vouchers. By participating in the prize draw, you consent to MWP collecting, storing and processing your personal data; (i) in order to run and administer the Survey and its prize draw; (ii) for the purposes set out in the MWP Privacy Policy, available here: https://magazine.moneywise.co.uk/privacy; and (iii) for any other purposes (e.g. marketing) which you expressly consent to from time to time.

If you do not (or no longer) consent to MWP collecting, storing and processing your personal data in accordance with the above, you must inform MWP of the same in writing via email to editor@moneywise.co.uk, or via the process set out in the MWP Privacy Policy.

The winner of the prize draw will be chosen at random by a computer program, on or as soon as reasonably practicable after 10 May. MWP will notify the winner by email, using the email address given during the Survey). After such notification, the winner will have 28 days to claim their prize. If MWP don’t receive any response from a winner within 28 days of the notification that they have won, MWP can choose to offer the prize to the next eligible participant chosen from the remaining valid entries. Each participant consents to MWP publicising its name and city of residence for the sole purpose of announcing the winner.

All participants agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and that the decision of MWP is binding. To the extent permitted by law, MWP will not be liable for any claims, losses or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with participation in the Survey of its prize draw. MWP reserves the right to alter, withdraw or amend the prize draw offer at any time, if in MWP sole discretion, it is reasonable to do so, without financial liability. MWP shall not be liable for any loss or damage suffered from entry into the prize draw, acceptance of, delays in, or the arrangements surrounding the prize, or from any event beyond the reasonable control of MWP. In the event of any fault, mistake, misunderstanding or dispute concerning the operation of any part of the prize draw the decision of MWP shall be final.

The prize draw and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English law and the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Promoter:

Moneywise Publishing Limited, 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW.