Another award is the ISA on the cake
29th May 2018 16:05
by Moira O'Neill from interactive investor
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We're very pleased to announce we've been named Best Self-Select ISA Provider at the annual Investment and Wealth Management Awards.
In a category voted for by readers of Investors Chronicle and the Financial Times, we beat some well-respected peers to claim this award.
It follows on from our Best International Share-Dealing win at the Shares Awards in early November.
Speaking after collecting the award at the ceremony held at Glaziers Hall in London on 23 November 2017, Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at interactive investor, said:
“Just like the Shares Award a couple of weeks ago, this recognition of our services demonstrates our growing reputation in the industry. What is so pleasing about both awards is our customers voted for us.
“We understand how much making money go further means to investors, which is why being recognised as the leading ISA provider means so much to us.
“There's lots of work underway to further enhance our services and proposition so we hope this second award is another in a growing list.”
press office contact details
Paul Amourdedieu, Senior Manager, PR & Social Media, interactive investor
Email: paul.amourdedieu@ii.co.uk
phone: 077 022 77500
Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, Publishing and Communications, interactive investor
Email: moira.oneill@ii.co.uk
Phone: 020 7680 3655
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.