Double win for interactive investor at the Shares Awards 2018

We're delighted to announce that interactive investor has been named Best Execution-only Broker and Best International Share-dealing Service at the Shares Awards 2018.

The awards are determined by votes cast by readers of Shares magazine, a leading weekly investment title for private investors in the UK.

Speaking after collecting the award at the ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 8 November 2018, Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at interactive investor, said: