Double win for interactive investor at the Shares Awards 2018
9th November 2018 10:00
by Moira O'Neill from interactive investor
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We're delighted to announce that interactive investor has been named Best Execution-only Broker and Best International Share-dealing Service at the Shares Awards 2018.
The awards are determined by votes cast by readers of Shares magazine, a leading weekly investment title for private investors in the UK.
Speaking after collecting the award at the ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 8 November 2018, Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at interactive investor, said:
"This recognition of our services demonstrates our growing reputation in the industry, following a year that has been transformative for interactive investor. What is so pleasing about both awards is that our customers voted for us. Thank you to everyone who voted."
"Being recognised as the leading execution-only stockbroker is an amazing accolade. It shows that we continue to understand the needs of investors as we strive to continually improve our proposition."
press office contact details
Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, Publishing and Communications, interactive investor
Email: moira.oneill@ii.co.uk
Phone: 020 7680 3655
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.