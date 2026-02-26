Trading Account offer

Enjoy £100 of free trades when you open a Trading Account and switch to our low, flat fee.
Offer ends 31 May 2026. Terms and fees apply.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Use our app or website to open a new account. Either way, it’ll take just a few minutes.
Let us know in the transfer form the details of the account(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.
Then it’s over to us. You can track your transfer(s) through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.