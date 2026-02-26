Trading Account offer

Trading Account offer

Get £100 of free trades when you switch to an ii Trading Account

Enjoy £100 of free trades when you open a Trading Account and switch to our low, flat fee.

Offer ends 31 May 2026. Terms and fees apply.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

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How the offer works

  1. Open a new Trading Account
  2. Transfer any other investments if you like. You can do this while opening your Trading Account or at a later date if you’d prefer
  3. We’ll add your free trades to your account within 5 working days. You’ll have all the way until the end of 2026 to decide how you want to make the most of them

Read the offer terms for full details.

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Open a Trading Account

Use our app or website to open a new account. Either way, it’ll take just a few minutes.

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Tell us about your transfer

Let us know in the transfer form the details of the account(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.

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Leave it to us

Then it’s over to us. You can track your transfer(s) through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.

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Ready to switch?

Take control of your investing with a flexible Trading Account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.