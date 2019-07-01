interactive investor completes Alliance Trust Savings Acquisition

Creates the scaled challenger D2C platform with £36bn of AUA and around 400,000 customers

Direct customers will stand to benefit from interactive investor’s: Enlarged scale, enabling continued investment and development of services for customers Netflix style monthly flat fee offering great value service packages UK’s best international dealing service* offering access to 40,000 UK and Global securities on 17 global exchanges across multiple currencies Award-winning original content and instrument agnostic investing insights, alongside leading-edge technology, products and services Better value, better choice, better intelligence and better online services.



Interactive Investor Limited ("interactive investor" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of Alliance Trust Savings (“ATS”), from Alliance Trust PLC, following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. Accordingly, ATS is now operating under the ownership of Interactive Investor, the second largest investment platform for retail investors in the UK.

The completion of the acquisition, which was first announced in October 2018, brings together the two largest fixed price retail investment platforms with combined assets under administration (AUA) of £36bn, with around 400,000 customers. The total consideration of the acquisition, which included the Alliance Trust PLC office building in Dundee, was £40m (subject to post-completion adjustments).

Like ATS, interactive investor is committed to flat fees, so investors will continue to be charged for what they do, not what they are worth. We think that is fair. Flat fees mean that charges do not grow as investors’ wealth does, leaving them with more money for what is really important to them.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor, says: “The completion of the ATS acquisition is an important milestone. It cements our position as the market challenger in the UK direct-to-consumer marketplace and adds essential scale to support the on-going technology and talent investment needed to drive our customers’ service experience ever higher. Our trustpilot score hit 8.5 in May, but we won’t stop there as we continuously enhance our capabilities to offer the best value, informed choice and customer service.

“At ii our mission is to help customers take control of their financial futures. Our revolutionary new Netflix-style subscription plans are just part of that – in the past six months alone we have also delivered new customer tools, from our acclaimed, impartial Super 60 rated funds list to our award-winning app. We are delighted to now be able to welcome our ATS customers to our services and broad range of products, all with the simplicity of subscription-based flat-fee pricing.

“When it comes to the advised and partnership part of the ATS business, we have been talking and listening. With the keys to the door, we can start to lay down plans. Meanwhile, advisers and partners should expect business as usual.”

ATS customers will benefit from interactive investor’s extensive research notes and analysis, intelligence from award-winning journalists, investment filters and tools, Super 60 rated funds, model portfolios, customer community, and newsletters, all of which are designed to aid better informed investment decisions.

interactive investor is 100% equity funded with no external debt and over £116 million of net assets. It is majority owned by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co, a leading private equity firm which has acted as investment advisor for investment funds in connection with more than 55 transactions, leading to aggregated investments in excess of USD 15 billion across 18 countries. J.C. Flowers & Co. is an international, well-established player in the private equity field, exclusively focused on the financial services sector and whose expertise means they are a sought-after partner for industry leaders.

interactive investor has a strong track record of acquiring, integrating and investing in complementary platform businesses. The company successfully completed the acquisition of TDDI in 2017, integrating TDDI’s customers with minimal disruption. It has also acquired and integrated the white label share-dealing businesses from Trustnet Direct, Telegraph Investor, The Motley Fool and SharePrice.

Lord Smith of Kelvin, Alliance Trust’s Chairman, commented: “The Board is pleased that the sale of ATS to ii has completed. The sale completes our transformation into a fully focused global equity trust, which should improve returns to shareholders.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the hard-working staff at ATS for their efforts over the years to build the business. We wish ATS every success as it continues to develop under its new owner.”

Rothschild advised Interactive Investor on the acquisition of ATS.

ENDS