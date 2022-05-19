Andy Burnham - The ii Family Money Show
19th May 2022 09:27
by Gabby Logan from interactive investor
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Gabby is joined by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on The ii Family Money Show podcast this week.
You can listen to the show and subscribe for free on your usual podcast app to make sure you don’t miss next week’s episode, featuring former Virgin Money chief executive, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia.
Andy became the Member of Parliament for Leigh in 2001 and served as both Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under Gordon Brown. Previously, he was Chief Secretary to the Treasury during one of the most turbulent times for the world’s financial markets.
In 2017, he left Westminster to successfully run for the new role of Mayor of Greater Manchester, and was re-elected for a second term last year. Described unofficially by some as the ‘King of the North’, the married dad-of-three has been a vocal advocate for the north of England, holding the government to account over its levelling-up agenda in particular.
He tells Gabby why financial education should form part of a “curriculum for life” in schools, how Labour’s defeat in the 1992 general election motivated him to pursue a career in politics, and why his children go to their mum for money advice rather than him.
This episode is also available as a vodcast here.
Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.
The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).
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