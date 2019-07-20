How to listen to ii Podcasts

Podcasts are similar to radio programmes, delivered on the internet.

Listen on SoundCloud

You can listen to ii Podcasts directly on SoundCloud.

Listen using a mobile App

Most people choose to listen to podcasts through a “podcatcher” app on their tablet or mobile phone. Such apps are usually free. They ensure that you will receive each new episode as soon as it is published, and allow you to listen while you are not online. ii Podcasts are available free on Apple Podcasts.