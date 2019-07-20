Home >

ii Podcasts

Insight and Ideas
Overview
Free updates
Quick start funds
ii Super 60
Model Portfolios
Winter Portfolios
2020 Outlook
Quarterly outlook
Trading tips and ideas
AIM and small-cap hub
Insider videos
ii Podcasts
Historical recommendations
Meet the experts

ii Podcasts

Welcome to the interactive investor podcasts where our impartial experts discuss matters of investment interest.

How to listen to us

Listen on SoundCloud

Latest | 4 October 2019

From self-custody services to clearing bank – Knabu wants to reinvent the future

Listen now on SoundCloud

Listen on SoundCloud

18 September 2019

Money Observer 40th birthday highlights

Listen now on SoundCloud

Listen on SoundCloud

13 September 2019

Tech investing: How to do it successfully

Listen now on SoundCloud

Previous podcasts

30 August 2019

Investment trust bargains, and investing in what you know

22 August 2019

Risk: How much should you take? and international shares, an introduction

15 August 2019

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: an introduction

7 August 2019

Percentage vs flat-rate fees, and investing for children

1 August 2019

Free money and ideas on how to select a stock

20 July 2019

Focus on funds: Neil Woodford, fund price war, and ii’s Super 60 list

20 July 2019

Six UK share tips for 2019: how are they faring at the halfway point?

20 July 2019

Women and investing: push off from the starting blocks

20 July 2019

Why invest in AIM shares?

How to listen to ii Podcasts

Podcasts are similar to radio programmes, delivered on the internet.

Listen on SoundCloud

You can listen to ii Podcasts directly on SoundCloud.

Listen using a mobile App

Most people choose to listen to podcasts through a “podcatcher” app on their tablet or mobile phone. Such apps are usually free. They ensure that you will receive each new episode as soon as it is published, and allow you to listen while you are not online. ii Podcasts are available free on Apple Podcasts.